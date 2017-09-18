'We need to paint an accurate picture of the blood, sweat, and tears involved in teaching'

Every week without fail, I develop an obsession with the social media fallout from a news story, to the extent that my husband has to prise my smartphone out of my clammy hands at 9pm and instruct me sternly to engage with the three-dimensional world.

Last week, it was the controversial sacking of former L’Oreal model Munroe Bergdorf (a campaigner fired for being "too outspoken"). I can’t imagine why this story appealed to me...

This week, it was when Tory MP Bob Stewart made an a-heretofore unsubstantiated claim during a speech at Parliament. He said that a teacher had told classmates not to speak to his son, for what were apparently politically motivated reasons.

The news was broken on Twitter by Kate McCann, senior political correspondent at the Telegraph who branded it "awful". A few hours later she tweeted that her feed was "'full" of people calling her "gullible", expressing incredulity that a teacher would ever behave in this way.

Anti-teacher stories

If true – I, like many of the people responding to McCann’s original tweet, think the claim slightly suspicious – then the behaviour of the teacher in question is, of course, unacceptable.

However, stories like these go beyond the specific incident and tend to act as a barometer of public opinion on the teaching profession.

If, like me, you have a decent knowledge of what teaching involves, you will more than likely instinctually question stories of this nature.

However, if you had a bad experience at school and have gone on to absorb the endless, lazy, teacher-bashing rhetoric in the press without hesitation, you’ll take the story as further evidence of your pre-existing belief that teachers aren’t a force for good.

Here are some examples of comments from the latter camp:

"Par for the course when the leftie clones entrenched in our education system!"

"No surprise at all it’s all part of the Momentum-Owen Jones poisonous kindergarten approach to politics."

"Nothing is too low for the socialists."

'Generalised tosh'

There are many more of this ilk, working on the assumption that "teacher" is synonymous with "communist" and that the principle aim of the profession is to "indoctrinate" children into a similar way of thinking. There’s also the usual, more generalised tosh about teachers clocking off at three pm on the dot and getting six-week summer holidays, and therefore having no understanding of the "real" world.

I was going to write today’s column on the topic of whether teachers are as "left" in their politics as the public perception deems them to be.

It seems to me that what could broadly be described as the political "consensus" has moved so far to the right in 2017 that anyone even vaguely liberal (read: sensible) seems left-wing by comparison. Teaching is a profession categorised by its caring and as such, in the modern climate, represents the sort of "virtue signalling", "snowflakey" ethos so often derided and ridiculed, but that’s not an exclusively left-wing trait.

However, in light of the forthcoming BBC documentary on teacher mental health, I want to take the opportunity to examine how the reputation teaching has for subscribing to unfashionable political views is stopping those that populate it from being treated fairly.

Authentic programming

I am proud to say I had a hand in the of making tonight’s Inside Out London, which looks at the impact longer working hours, added responsibility and paperwork and the expectation that teachers will plug the holes left by austerity measures, has had on school staff.

The programme does so in the most authentic way possible – through the use of case studies. When the BBC formulated the concept and explained it to me, they asked me if I’d be prepared to help introduce them to potential contributors.

Usually, I am wary of putting people I have worked with in the hands of the media, particularly since they so often ask me to pass along details of vulnerable children and young people with mental health difficulties.

Yet, in this instance, I felt it was important. We talk endlessly about the issues arising out of teacher stress within our community. I don’t think there is anyone left working in education who needs convincing of the urgency. It’s time everyone else was alerted to the situation.

I hope that the documentary will paint an accurate picture of the blood, sweat, and tears involved in teaching.

I hope it will galvanise the powers that be into taking action – to giving teachers a better wage, looking into the effectiveness of all the extra testing and paperwork added to the job specification in recent years and providing appropriate support for teachers’ additional, pastoral duties. But most of all I hope it will do something to mediate the current swathe of anti-teacher feeling in this country.

Individually, the tabloids, in particular, cannot get enough of a story involving some kind of teacher "transgression". Cumulatively, these have conspired to create a long-standing, anti-teacher propaganda campaign. It’s time the truth was told.

Inside Out London airs Monday 18 September at 7.30pm on BBC1.

Natasha Devon MBE is the former government mental health champion. She is a writer and campaigner, and visits an average of three schools per week all over the UK. She tweets @_natashadevon. Find out more about her work here

