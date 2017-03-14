    'We still need dedicated awareness days for SEND, but these shouldn't be a chore'

    Nancy Gedge
    14th March 2017 at 15:03
    Awareness days
    TES' SEND specialist Nancy Gedge lists upcoming awareness days and offers her advice for how to mark them in a stress-free way

    The teaching calendar is chock full of awareness days and celebration days, which, at times, can feel a bit of a bind; especially when they require a special assembly, a new display board and/or dressing up in a costume/wig/facepaint (thankfully, we leave the baking to the hapless parents, up to their eyeballs in eggs and four deep into the evening).

    These days might all seem like overkill, but there are a few on the way that have a distinctive SEND flavour and which really do deserve to be recognised. And that doesn’t have to mean extra work/costumes/cakes.

    The first and most important to me personally, because my son carries the condition, is the 21 March: World Down’s Syndrome Day. It’s held on a date that represents the third 21st chromosome (the medical name is Trisomy 21), and the world is encouraged to wear odd socks on the occasion and the world is encouraged to wear odd socks on the occasion because, in photographs, the chromosomes look a bit like socks.

    Next, we have April, which is otherwise known as National Autism Awareness Month (and also contains Undiagnosed Children’s Day on 28 April – a day to recognise the fact that there are children in our communities with conditions so rare that they haven’t got names and can’t be diagnosed), followed by World Cerebral Palsy Day, Dyspraxia Awareness Week and Dyslexia Awareness Week in October.

    SEND needs awareness days

    Now, while I agree with my friend who told me that, for her, every day was an odd sock day (although I think she was commenting on her domestic state rather than awareness of the genetic disorder, per se), I also think that a bit of awareness-raising for busy teachers who cannot be expected to hold all the specialist knowledge in their brains is no bad thing.

    Of course, I can’t tell you everything of significance about the learning profile for a youngster with Down’s syndrome here (and even if I could, I would also have to tell you that for every child who fits the mould you would be bound to come across another who didn’t), so instead, I will pose some questions that you could ask yourself on any SEND awareness day.

    1. Are you aware of the specific learning requirements of the children and young people in your class? (Have you read their paperwork and, if you found that you didn’t know what some of it meant, do you know who to ask?)
    2. Do you feel confident to teach learners with SEND in your class?
    3. Does your school offer the kind of curriculum that allows SEND learners to demonstrate their knowledge and skills, or do you expect all learners to go through the same kind of lessons and sit the same kind of exams?
    4. Do you think that the children with extra or different learning requirements belong in your class, or in your school, even? In an educational landscape dominated by discussions around segregated settings for the “bright”, what are your opinions on segregation for SEND?

    And most importantly, if you teach a child like mine in any kind of school ─ be it special, mainstream or alternative ─ do you understand why they are there?

    Nancy Gedge is a consultant teacher for the Driver Youth Trust, which works with schools and teachers on SEND. She is the TES SEND specialist and author of Inclusion for Primary School Teachers and tweets @nancygedge

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    SEND Focus: Why bother with arts-based education for children with SEND?

    19th July 2016 at 11:15

    SEND Focus: Schools' Autism Awareness Week is a chance to pause and reflect

    15th March 2016 at 11:02

    'Complexity and emotion underpin SEND in education and that can be both a good and a bad thing'

    7th March 2017 at 15:03

    TES talks to…language difficulties expert Dorothy Bishop

    3rd February 2017 at 00:00

    Most read

    1. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    2. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    3. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    4. Teacher retention crisis symptom of ‘broken system’ Labour warns
    5. Teachers still convinced Ofsted grades their lessons
    6. Teachers work a 54-hour week, DfE survey finds
    7. How my school is losing the battle with funding cuts
    8. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    9. The scourge of invisible disability
    10. 'Learning outside the classroom builds character and helps children thri...

    Breaking news

    The government has launched a consultation on changes to its guidance on exclusions.

    Government tightens school exclusion guidance to clear up 'confusion'

    14th March 2017 at 17:19
    Government sources have dismissed claims it will withdraw the national funding formula.

    DfE dismisses claims it will ditch national school funding formula

    14th March 2017 at 15:29
    Professor Sir Al Aynsley-Green, former children's commissioner for England, is calling on the government to provide evidence for its claims over grammar schools

    Exclusive: Children's expert tells ministers 'show me the evidence for grammars'

    14th March 2017 at 12:53
    mental health, wellbeing, young minds, exams, stress, anxiety

    Exam results are prioritised over pupil wellbeing, teachers say

    14th March 2017 at 00:04
    Jonathan Slater giving evidence to the Public Accounts Committee.

    Pupils 'hosed down' for asbestos and four other key points on school buildings heard by MPs today

    13th March 2017 at 20:46

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today