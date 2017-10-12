Register
    Weekend watch: Debating teacher wellbeing and status on World Teachers' Day

    Kate Parker
    13th October 2017 at 17:02
    Watch our panel of experts debate the importance of teacher status and wellbeing in the UK and ask, what global lessons can be learned?

    "There is a crisis in teacher supply, the profession is having something close to a nervous breakdown, and teachers are fleeing in their thousands every year. Yet, around the world, there are countries where this isn't happening. And it's important we look to those," said Tes' head of content, Ed Dorrell. 

    And on World Teachers' Day last week, in a historic school setting, Tes hosted, in partnership with Cognita, a debate in which a panel of sector experts did just that.

    Reflecting on teacher wellbeing and status in the UK and the differences overseas were Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, David Weston, chief executive of the Teacher Development Trust, Sam Freedman, executive director for participant impact and delivery at Teach First, and Simon Camby, the director of education at Cognita. 

    Thousands of teachers followed the debate live on Facebook and Twitter, but if you missed it, you can watch the full debate below.

    If the video does not load, you can also watch it here.

