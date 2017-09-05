Register
    What does effective school assessment look like? Daisy Christodoulou explains all in a new Tes podcast

    Jon Severs
    6th September 2017 at 12:03
    assessment
    The former head of assessment at Ark Schools tells Tes commissioning editor Jon Severs what she believes are the most successful methods of school assessment

    What makes for effective school assessment? What are schools doing in terms of assessment that is wasteful or pointless – or both? What can we do to make assessment better?

    These are the questions assessment guru Daisy Christodoulou answers in the first ever Tes Podagogy – a Tes podcast exploring teaching and learning.

    Daisy was formerly head of assessment at Ark Schools and is the author of Seven Myths About Education and Making Good Progress?. She has dedicated much of her career to exploring how we can better find out what students know and how much of an impact your teaching is having on their learning.

    She talks about why effective assessment is so important, what she feels are the key problems with assessment in schools and why she has taken a leap of faith on the method of comparative judgement. She also reveals how much she misses being an English teacher.

    You can listen for free by downloading the podcast from iTunes or listening below.

     

    Next up on Tes Podagogy: Dylan Wiliam on the good, the bad and the ugly of education research

    Comments

