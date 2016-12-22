What does every staffroom deserve for Christmas? A king-sized communal bed, of course

With so many of their staff feeling increasingly knackered as the year progresses, every head-teacher in the land should surely take one simple decision this Christmas – to dig into their own wallets and furnish their staffroom with a king-size communal bed. This would not only be a touching seasonal gesture; it would be a fantastic educational investment. Just a few minutes per day of restful and recuperative kip would surely benefit everybody.

I appreciate that sharing a bed with our colleagues may not be THE answer to excess workload. Other furniture in the educational boudoir clearly needs taking out and lobbing into the recycling skip before serious improvements can be made. First to go, for instance, should be the crude and much loathed late-Elizabethan wooden piece known as the “league table” – a décor-defining monstrosity made out of seemingly robust but notoriously flaky timber known as “exam board”.

But we are not likely to wake up to that kind of major furniture overhaul anytime soon. So in the meantime, why don't we just lie down for a bit?

“No time for that”, some will think. But it would give us more time. One intense session on that bed would refresh and re-energise enormously. We would then achieve far more in much less time. More importantly, we would feel much better in ourselves, too - and fewer of those "scratchy" later lessons.

There would need to be house rules for this Christmas gift. “Bring your own pillow”, “Take your turn on the bed linen rota” and so on. Similarly, while several in a bed would definitely help staff to bond more profoundly than ever before, there would need to be a five persons limit, say, over lunch and other peak times. Any greater teacher mass than that and even the classic four-poster would start to buckle.

For Christmas – and for non-contact hours

We should try to use it at quieter times when possible. A “non-contact” might come to mean just that – a rare opportunity for us to have the whole bed to ourselves for a few minutes. Personally I'd probably prefer that suddenly peaceful, drawing-of-breath period just after the final bell.

You might hear a few old-school colleagues questioning the ethics and professionalism of several staff going under a duvet together. Oh come on! I say to such prudes that this is the 21st century – deal with it. No-one nowadays should have a problem with whatever goes on in a bed between consenting adults. If we head for our daily nap and happen to find that a couple of colleagues are already using it for alternative forms of revitalisation, we should not have a problem with this.

In fact there are instances where professional performance has actually been enhanced by periods of intimacy shortly beforehand. One snooker player famously turned a Masters final around after heading for bed with his girlfriend during the interval.

Surely the only ethical question that matters in today’s exam-focused world is whether the bed helps to enhance school attainment? Who cares about the morality of anything anymore – morality being a soft, non-Ebacc subject if ever there were one.

Think also of the historical value of that Christmas gift in future and more enlightened times. It would surely make a powerful centrepiece in a museum’s display on “How teachers used to live and work in the 2010s”. The communal bed would be gazed at with awe and disbelief by future generations, just as we ourselves looked with disbelief at depictions of those poor Victorian teachers having to make an honest living under a ludicrous “Payment by Results” system. Oh, hang on a minute…

Stephen Petty is head of humanities at Lord Williams's School in Thame, Oxfordshire