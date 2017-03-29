Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    What is the government's vision for education? Funding cuts, endless testing and zero-hours contracts for school staff'

    Colin Harris
    30th March 2017 at 16:21
    Colin Harris on the government's vision for education
    One leading educationalist attempts to distill the government's vision for education, teachers and pupils

    As any school leader knows, there is almost inevitably a question at any headship interview about "vision".

    "Please share your vision for the school, or a subject area…or whatever." 

    What a wonderful word.

    Perhaps now would be a time to review the government's vision for education based on what we have seen day-in-day-out over the last few years.

    First, the vision appears to be based on cuts. In fact, cutting education until it bleeds. This, as we know, is at a time when pupil numbers are rocketing and pressures we all face are ratcheting.

    Second, the vision demands that we must test children to their metaphorical death.

    Third, an accountability body that does little or nothing to support the system.

    Fourth, the vision is to not have any vision, to not have any belief in the system being run by people who know anything about education, to not have faith in leaders.

    So where will this vision take our education system, beyond the current crises in funding, morale and recruitment?

    I believe this vision will lead us to a place where universal free education for all is a distant memory. Instead our children will receive a state-provided basic entitlement. Parents can then pay for anything additional.

    In my crystal ball, I also see the creation of the "Education Lotto", every week supporting desperate schools up and down the country.

    In its murky interior, I can also just make out the widespread use of zero-hours contracts for support staff and rocketing MAT CEO pay.

    Many will consider this farfetched. But before our very eyes we can see the education system moving in the direction of this vision. Schools are laying off teachers and support staff in order to balance the books. We have a curriculum reducing daily – almost to the point of basic entitlement. And teachers are leaving in droves.

    In truth, the word "vision" has never been one of my favourites, but before this particular vision becomes a reality we need our government to do one simple thing: listen to the profession.

    Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsteds were "outstanding" across all categories

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Urgent government action needed on children outside education, charity warns

    28th March 2017 at 00:04

    'The scale of mental health issues in young people is not quite a crisis. But it will be if the government doesn't reach into its pocket'

    19th March 2017 at 12:02

    'Dear Parents...If you want to rescue your child's education, you need to tell government "enough is enough"'

    15th March 2017 at 15:38

    'Like Nero, the government fiddles (and publishes a Green Paper) while the schools system burns'

    4th March 2017 at 18:02

    Most read

    1. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn
    2. GCSE pass grade confusion deepens: EBacc requires grade 4 for pupils but...
    3. Exclusive: Only two pupils will get straight top grades in new GCSEs, Df...
    4. 'Schools and pupils are victims of shifting expectations and politicians...
    5. Exam technique: Seven steps to help students write under timed conditions
    6. Schools won't be judged on fast-track ECDL IT qualification from next year
    7. Public spending watchdog: 'Desk-based DfE officials do not understand th...
    8. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education
    9. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    10. 42% of Leave voters back return of caning post-Brexit

    Breaking news

    primary consultation round up

    Sats: What you need to know about the government's plans to fix primary assessment

    30th March 2017 at 16:17
    Andreas Schleicher has warned "more of the same education" not an option if we want to stop young people being radicalised

    More young people will be radicalised unless schools change, Pisa boss warns

    30th March 2017 at 16:06
    Justine Greening spoke at a conference about social mobility.

    Greening: 'A lot more work' is needed on why schools remove pupils from their rolls

    30th March 2017 at 13:07
    Sir David Carter said schools need to “fundamentally reconceptualise” how they use resources.

    Exclusive: Smaller leadership teams needed in funding squeeze, commissioner tells heads

    30th March 2017 at 11:38
    consultation on primary sats

    Government proposes scrapping tests for 7-year-olds

    30th March 2017 at 11:29

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today