'What should be an empowering, uplifting profession has become a prison of overwork, stress and exhaustion'

Dropping onto ATL and NUT members door mats this week will be a ballot paper asking whether they will vote yes to the ATL and the NUT amalgamating to form a new union - the National Education Union.



There could not be a better time to put forward the exciting possibility of a new union, one with over 450,000 members, to teachers, school leaders, and other educational professionals. Because we need a game-changer. Six unions, speaking with separate voices, have not been able to solve the most pressing crisis facing the profession - excessive workload. It is this, more than anything else, which is driving good teachers from the classroom at ever earlier stages of their career and which is contributing to the growing number of teachers taking a significant pay cut, choosing to work part time - in order that they can reclaim their weekend (which means, of course, that they work for free - 40 per cent of part time teachers' work takes place in their own time.)



The profession is working insane hours - teachers over 54 hours a week, and school leaders 60 hours per week. The vast majority of teachers (93 per cent) find workload to be a fairly or very serious problem which prevents them from achieving a good balance between their work and private life.



So, what is causing this workload epidemic? It is not the hours that teachers spend doing what it says on the tin - teaching. The average teaching timetable of 21.6 hours is no longer than in other OECD countries. The tasks which pile on the hours in England, and which cause the pressure, exhaustion and stress which affect teachers so badly are those teachers undertake to 'support' their teaching - and, in particular, lesson preparation and marking - which take the 'average' teacher over 8 hours a week, each, to complete. The equivalent, per week, of two full working days.



I have thought long and hard about the fundamental drivers of the teacher and school leader workload crisis. I conclude that, at its heart, is an accountability system which drives the profession to believe that it has to document everything it does. Put bluntly, Ofsted inspection judgements, school league tables and floor standards rule the roost. School leaders have become, justifiably, terrified of a poor inspection judgement, or of a fall in the league tables, and their fear is passed down in the school to their teaching staff who labour to prove, by reams of useless documentation, that they are doing their job properly.



And while Ofsted has made welcome moves to publicise that it does not expect to see lesson plans or marking in any particular format, it is not able to give the profession a clear idea of what it does want to see. If inspectors are not wedded to particular lesson plan formats or marking frameworks, then just what is required of school leaders and teachers who are scratching their heads, anxious and insecure of whether their documentation will be acceptable to the inspection team walking through their school door?



The accountability framework for England's schools drives perverse outcomes - the worst being an under confident, empirically impoverished teaching profession. The sad truth is that teachers, with their noses to the planning and marking grindstone, desperately trying to prove, in reams of documentation, that they are teaching effectively, have no time to access effective CPD which would give them the confidence, based on good evidence, to ask difficult questions and, if necessary, to stand up and be counted - refusing to implement the latest daft idea dreamed up by politicians in their endless drive to demonstrate that they are fearlessly driving forward their agenda (and teachers into the ground).



The government's action plan in response to its own workload survey is weak. It focuses on more guidance to schools to reduce non teaching workload. - guidance which has been available for some time and which has shown no signs of tackling the problem effectively.



So here, free and gratis, I give the politicians two solutions to the workload crisis:



1 - Conduct thorough, independent and impartial research into Ofsted. How reliable and valid are Ofsted's judgements of school quality? Does inspection, in its current form, raise standards of teaching and learning? There is growing evidence that the answers to these key questions are not 'yes'. And if impartial, independent evidence suggests that Ofsted does not fulfil its mission to raise standards of education for the nation's pupils, then there must be radical change in the way we account for school quality. ATL has done serious work on this key issue (insert link to ATL's vision for inspection)



2 - Politicians should commit to undertake independent evaluation of their own policy reforms. Is the new national curriculum raising standards? Are the new GCSE and A level qualifications fit for purpose? Is performance related pay working to raise the quality of the teaching profession? I know what I think are the answers to these questions. Politicians think that they do too - but where is the evidence to determine who is right?



There can be no more powerful investment that a country can make than in its education system. As Kevin Courtney, General Secretary of the NUT says - 'if you think education is expensive, try the alternative'. No education system can thrive when it drives its teaches out of the profession.



Without teachers, pupils fail. I finish with a conversation I had last week with a maths teacher who was giving up a day of her half term to attend the launch of the College of Teaching. I asked her how things were going. Her eyes filled with tears, and she answered 'things are terrible'. She is second in maths in a large comprehensive school. There are 12 members of the department, some SLT members and some part timers, and at the start of this school year, it was fully staffed. Since then, two teachers are on long term sick, off with stress, and one, an NQT, has left the profession because he 'could not face 40 years of working every hour God sends'. She told me that she was planning work for the supply teachers, who themselves were educated in maths only to GCSE level. She told me that she had pupils clinging to her desk at break and lunch times asking to be taught by her. Then she turned and said to me: 'But why should I be in my classroom every break and lunch time and evening? Why can't I have a break in my working day to catch my breath and to think about what I have to do next?'



There's no answer to that, is there?

Dr Mary Bousted is general secretary of the ATL union. She tweets as @MaryBoustedATL