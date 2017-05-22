Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    ‘When I saw the opportunity to take the prime minister to task over grammar schools, I had to take it’

    Karen Wespieser
    22nd May 2017 at 18:32
    Theresa May
    One education researcher explains that when she bumped into Theresa May at a local fete yesterday, she felt she had no opportunity but to have a word – for the kids

    We all know that in the British political system, the electorate doesn't actually vote for the prime minister – they vote for their local MP. Except I do. I live in Maidenhead – Theresa May’s constituency. So next month, her name will be on my ballot sheet. She therefore pops up at all the local events that one expects a constituency MP to attend: the local marathon, visiting local businesses and opening fetes.

    It was at the last of these that I bumped into her last weekend. Along with my husband and two young children, I was at Maidenhead Duck Day – a local fete where rubber ducks are raced down the River Thames to raise money for charity (mine didn’t win).

    The kids were playing "hook a duck" when my husband nudged me to point out Theresa May talking to some of the stall holders. At first, I thought I’d let her be. It was the weekend. She wasn’t campaigning. I wasn’t working.

    But then she started interacting with the kids. I had my opportunity. Telling myself it was "for the kids", I asked: “Can you clarify your manifesto position around grammar schools and how you will make them accessible to the most disadvantaged?”

    Now I like to imagine I know a fair bit about evidence. I have been an education researcher for over 15 years. Since the general election was called, I have also been using my role as head of impact at the National Foundation for Educational Research to work with Full Fact. We fact-check the education claims made during the campaign. I therefore had plenty of evidence to hand.

    Dismissing the evidence

    Mrs May was very engaged, she listened to my evidence and responded with detailed examples. But these examples – one school here, one headteacher there – didn’t feel like they really reflected the empirical, large scale, robust research I was sharing.

    While I accept that policy is driven by a wide range of factors, and that there is considerable value in personal experiences, it concerns me deeply that when there is such a robust evidence base, it can be so easily dismissed. As an education researcher, I know I sit in a bit of a bubble. After the encounter, my husband tweeted a picture of me with Mrs May and I received widespread support from teachers and researchers. However, while I was standing in that sunny Maidenhead field, I was in a definite minority.

    In the local playgrounds and among my mum-friends it’s the same. The evidence doesn’t matter – the chance that their child could attend a grammar school (and yes, Maidenhead is in the running for one) is a good thing. Any evidence to the contrary (for example, that less than 3 per cent of all pupils going to grammar schools are entitled to free school meals) is just not of interest. As she closed our discussion, Theresa May said to me:

    “You can have all the evidence in the world, but headteachers have told me grammar schools are good for disadvantaged pupils.”

    Politicians need to be wary of cherry picking evidence to suit their cause. The risk of such an approach is when there really is good evidence, people stop listening. Chief secretary to the treasury, David Gauke, fell foul of this on Any Questions last week. He quoted IFS and EEF findings on the limited benefits of free school lunches compared to breakfasts. Yet this accurate use of credible, robust evidence was not welcomed by the audience or the other panellists.

    For them, as for the crowd on Duck Day, the evidence simply did not fit with their vision for education.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Grammar schools unpopular with the young, but older voters back them, survey finds

    21st May 2017 at 10:50

    It looks like we're heading for the old-fashioned model of grammar schools

    18th May 2017 at 18:34

    Grammar schools fail to help 'just about managing' families, researchers conclude

    19th May 2017 at 00:00

    Parent power rules in the rise of grammar schools

    19th May 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE
    2. ‘The new GCSEs are setting the less able pupils up to fail – it's totall...
    3. 'Ofsted needs a new criterion for judging schools in poor areas – the pl...
    4. 'Three things the new GCSE English Literature course taught me about tea...
    5. Exclusive: More Sats 'chaos' as two thirds of moderators fail to assess ...
    6. 'Make friends with your pupils' parents,' psychologist tells teachers
    7. Ten steps to surviving as a new head of department
    8. Can you out-Spag an 11-year-old? Try this test
    9. ‘When I saw the opportunity to take the prime minister to task over gram...
    10. Head risks job by refusing to enter pupils for Sats

    Breaking news

    Can you out-Spag an 11-year-old? Try this test

    22nd May 2017 at 18:40

    'Inspirational' state school teachers honoured for encouraging pupils to apply to Oxford

    22nd May 2017 at 14:26
    GCSE

    Pupils angered by error in new AQA English literature GCSE

    22nd May 2017 at 13:46
    jacqueline wilson, wave me goodbye, competition, letter-writing, literacy, history, evacuees, second world war

    Pupil letter-writers have chance to be published alongside Jacqueline Wilson

    22nd May 2017 at 11:45

    Eight in 10 heads say EBacc is limiting opportunities for less academic children

    22nd May 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now