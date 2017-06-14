When Mold is left down in the dump: the class book review

Title: Mold and the Poison Plot

Author: Lorraine Gregory

Publisher: OUP Children’s

Teacher review

It's rare that I show a new book to my after-school book club and all 12 of them want to read it just from looking at the front cover. It's even rarer that they all want to read it having explored the blurb. But that's exactly what happened with Lorraine Gregory’s debut, Mold and the Poison Plot.

That hour exploring up to the end of the first chapter is one of the funniest book-club hours I have ever spent. And, over the course of the following week, I received 12 letters all begging to be the first to read the book after me…

Mold’s life didn't get off to the best of starts: he was left at the dump, where no one but kind-hearted Aggy took pity on the peculiar-looking baby. He's grown up with her as his ma, helping sniff out customers for her potions. Then, a tattooed Toff shows up at Aggy’s door, and the next thing Mold knows is that Aggy is arrested for poisoning King Godric. He's the only one who can save her from the noose.

The smells waft from the page as Mold encounters new friends and vicious villains in this heart-stopping page-turner of an adventure through the fantasy realm of Pellegarno – from the rag market in the Dregs to the streets, sewers and castle in Westenburg, down river to swamps and bogs and back again.

Our unlikely hero proves that, from love, comes courage and inner strength. Celebrating characters’ strengths drawn from their differences, the power of love and friendship, and the need to build bridges to the future rather than keep burning them down from the past, Mold and the Poison Plot is as emotional as it is intelligent. It opens up the whole debate around diversity and tolerance for children – which is very much needed – all wrapped up in a stonking good story.

Nicki Cleveland is a higher-level teaching assistant and school librarian at Cannon Park Primary School in Coventry. She writes a children’s book blog and tweets as @MissNCleveland

Pupil reviews

‘She bossed people around, yet she was the one who needed help’

When Mold was a baby, he was sadly dumped in a dustbin. I know, right! Luckily, an old woman name Aggy came and gave him a home. Suddenly, Aggy was arrested for apparently killing the king!

My favourite character was Aggy. I thought it was funny the way she bossed people around, yet she was the one who needed help. A brilliant fantasy adventure, I enjoyed it so much.

Alisha, Year 5



‘An amazing, mysterious adventure’

When Mold was young he was left in a dustbin by his mother, but luckily old Aggy came to the rescue. Mold was as happy as can be until Aggy was arrested for poisoning the king! Did she do it? Will Mold save her?

This is an amazing, mysterious adventure that made me want to keep reading. It's brilliant and I would definitely recommend it to my friends.

Olivia, Year 5



‘A little person with a big nose’

When Mold was taken in by Aggy, he felt like the luckiest kid alive, until one day, while sniffing out customers, Aggy gets arrested for no good reason. Now Mold must save Aggy.

A little person with a big nose will fight determinedly to save who he calls family, even through the smelliest of places. Will Mold succeed or will Aggy hang? Read the book to find out!

Anne, Year 5



‘Filled with adventure’

No one wanted poor little Mold, but luckily for him, an old lady called Aggy took him in and looked after him like he was her own. Aggy is kind-hearted and makes potions and cures for people who need them.

One day a toff was outside Mold’s house, and the next, Aggy is arrested for poisoning the king. Will Mold be able to save Aggy?

This book is filled with adventure. It’s a fantasy written in Mold’s dialect, which is fun to read. I really love this book and I think you will, too.

Amnique, Year 5



