Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'While the 1 per cent cap remains in place, schools will not be able to recruit enough trained staff'

    Richard Garner
    27th July 2017 at 14:31
    Justine Greening may have announced an extra £1.3 billion for schools, but we have not heard the last of the protests over school funding, writes one celebrated educational journalist

    I'm not quite sure how many cheers to award for education secretary Justine Greening's announcement of an extra £1.3 billion cash bonanza for schools.

    Obviously, her pledge is that the basic amount of funding per pupil for every school will increase over the next two years while the national funding formula – which, broadly speaking, will increase funding for shire counties' schools at the expense of the inner cities – is introduced. 

    However, the money is not an increase in the education budget. Cuts will have to be made elsewhere in the system.

    Perhaps, surprisingly, one of the areas for cuts is in the budget for new free schools, which means an end to the pledge under David Cameron's premiership of an extra 600 free schools and academies by the time of what was then thought to be the next election (2020). In addition, 30 of the already planned new free schools will be run by local authorities.

    I am not against free schools, but a slimming down of the original requirement may mean they stick closer to their original intent of supplying something innovative and fresh to the education system.

    One would also hope that applications will be scrutinised more carefully to avoid some of the disasters of the past few years.

    It is good news, though, to see local authority involvement in the provision of schools again. They are better able to assess where the need for school places is greatest.

    On the minus side, though, there is the thought that, while the increase in spending per pupil is to be welcomed,  the extra cash has to cover a multitude of areas where costs have been rising, for example, pensions' payment and national insurance contributions. 

    Of course, the pledge has been coupled with an announcement that the 1 per cent cap on teachers' pay is to be maintained. 

    This is not good news, especially in light of new statistics unearthed by Labour showing that the overall number of unqualified teachers teaching in schools has risen by 62 per cent since 2012 to 24,000. 

    Teachers' leaders claim this is because schools are unable to recruit enough trained staff – a situation which will not be helped by insisting on keeping to a 1 per cent cap on pay.

    As is true on so many occasions, you have to read the tea leaves to get an indication of just how good the settlement is for education.

    One snippet caught my ear (it has to be ear not eye because it was on BBC Radio 4's Today programme). It was announced that for three days running, following the announcement, the show had tried to get Ms Greening to grant an interview but was unsuccessful. 

    It seems to me that this is a sign that she and her acolytes believe scrutiny of the settlement will not come out in their favour.

    Therefore, I predict that we have not heard the last of the protests over the cuts schools will have to make to their provision.

    Howzat for a result? 

    I know where three cheers are due this week – for the England women's cricket team's World Cup victory at Lords' on Sunday.

    It's amazing what a difference nine runs can make – had India scored them we would probably not have had all this talk of the wonderful opportunities that have been created for an upsurge of interest in the sport in the UK.

    Let's hope it presages a bigger take-up of women's cricket in schools – and through the club system.

    Richard Garner was education editor of The Independent for 12 years, and previously news editor of Tes. He has been writing about education for more than three decades.

    To read more columns by Richard, view his back catalogue.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Confusion over reports that 1 per cent cap on teacher pay rises will be lifted

    28th June 2017 at 13:25

    Union demands end of teacher pay cap as inflation outstrips earnings

    14th June 2017 at 17:40

    Teacher pay: Teaching unions come together to demand salary boost for profession ‘in crisis’

    6th January 2017 at 12:01

    By the numbers: How teacher pay rises in the UK compare with other countries'

    16th December 2016 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. ‘Too often teachers react to the arrival of the summer holidays with an ...
    2. Free school that entered no Year 11 pupils for GCSEs is put in special m...
    3. Six steps to create a reading culture in your school
    4. 'It's tempting': UK teachers respond to decision by US schools to reintr...
    5. Growth mindset does not predict academic achievement, study finds
    6. 'In a time of austerity, schools should cut bloated senior leadership te...
    7. Number of unqualified teachers rises 62 per cent since 2012
    8. Durand Academy demands High Court quashes 'glaringly perverse' Ofsted re...
    9. £380,000 of public money spent on explaining GCSE reforms – including nu...
    10. 25 traits that make a perfect teacher…

    Breaking news

    Third of examiners did not receive training ahead of marking changes, Ofqual survey finds

    27th July 2017 at 13:58
    The Ofqual report revealed the reasons why some exam results changed by two or more grades.

    Pupil's GCSE result jumped six grades after a post-results review

    27th July 2017 at 13:38
    Bids have opened for 19 new free schools for children with SEND.

    Bids open to create 19 new free schools for children with SEND

    27th July 2017 at 11:44
    ITT

    Proportion of teacher trainees on school-led courses reaches highest ever level

    27th July 2017 at 11:29
    The report outlined spending by academies in 2015-16.

    Academies overspend income by £280m

    27th July 2017 at 10:09

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now