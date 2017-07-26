'While the 1 per cent cap remains in place, schools will not be able to recruit enough trained staff'

I'm not quite sure how many cheers to award for education secretary Justine Greening's announcement of an extra £1.3 billion cash bonanza for schools.

Obviously, her pledge is that the basic amount of funding per pupil for every school will increase over the next two years while the national funding formula – which, broadly speaking, will increase funding for shire counties' schools at the expense of the inner cities – is introduced.

However, the money is not an increase in the education budget. Cuts will have to be made elsewhere in the system.

Perhaps, surprisingly, one of the areas for cuts is in the budget for new free schools, which means an end to the pledge under David Cameron's premiership of an extra 600 free schools and academies by the time of what was then thought to be the next election (2020). In addition, 30 of the already planned new free schools will be run by local authorities.

I am not against free schools, but a slimming down of the original requirement may mean they stick closer to their original intent of supplying something innovative and fresh to the education system.

One would also hope that applications will be scrutinised more carefully to avoid some of the disasters of the past few years.

It is good news, though, to see local authority involvement in the provision of schools again. They are better able to assess where the need for school places is greatest.

On the minus side, though, there is the thought that, while the increase in spending per pupil is to be welcomed, the extra cash has to cover a multitude of areas where costs have been rising, for example, pensions' payment and national insurance contributions.

Of course, the pledge has been coupled with an announcement that the 1 per cent cap on teachers' pay is to be maintained. This is not good news, especially in light of new statistics unearthed by Labour showing that the overall number of unqualified teachers teaching in schools has risen by 62 per cent since 2012 to 24,000. Teachers' leaders claim this is because schools are unable to recruit enough trained staff – a situation which will not be helped by insisting on keeping to a 1 per cent cap on pay.

As is true on so many occasions, you have to read the tea leaves to get an indication of just how good the settlement is for education.

One snippet caught my ear (it has to be ear not eye because it was on BBC Radio 4's Today programme). It was announced that for three days running, following the announcement, the show had tried to get Ms Greening to grant an interview but was unsuccessful.

It seems to me that this is a sign that she and her acolytes believe scrutiny of the settlement will not come out in their favour.

Therefore, I predict that we have not heard the last of the protests over the cuts schools will have to make to their provision.

Howzat for a result?

I know where three cheers are due this week – for the England women's cricket team's World Cup victory at Lords' on Sunday.

It's amazing what a difference nine runs can make – had India scored them we would probably not have had all this talk of the wonderful opportunities that have been created for an upsurge of interest in the sport in the UK.