    Who will Theresa May appoint as education secretary if she wins in June – and what would it mean for schools?

    Ed Dorrell
    27th April 2017 at 13:27
    If the polls are to be believed, Theresa May is set to return to Downing Street in the early hours of June 9. If she wins, will the education secretary be part of a cabinet reshuffle?

    Westminster is buzzing, not with talk of the general election (which is considered largely a done deal), but with speculation about the make-up of Theresa May’s next cabinet.

    How big will the reshuffle be? Who will be in? Who will be out? Much of this speculation is centred on our very own education secretary, Justine Greening.

    Despite her having the plans to introduce new grammar schools foisted upon her, many in the schools policy world have quickly become fans. Her civil servants have been impressed by the style of her leadership, and both they and the many organisations that circle like satellites around the DfE (the unions, etc) have been cheered by her positive language about teachers, teaching and CPD.

    It is this “success” that has led many seasoned observers to suggest that No 10 thinks she’s “gone native” in the DfE – and has not been sufficiently enthusiastic about grammar schools.

    It is these “problems” that are leading informed folk to suggest that she will be moved into another department to be replaced by someone who can be relied upon to grandstand on behalf of selection. Moving her to the Ministry of Justice to replace Liz Truss – who, ahem, has hardly over-performed in her current role – seems one possibility.

    So who will be kicking back in the big office in Sanctuary Buildings once the dust has settled in June? And what would it mean for schools policy? Here is a list of possible runners and riders...

    Justine Greening – 3/1

    Despite everything I've just written, and all the tittle-tattle, the PM is reportedly not keen on a big reshuffle, so the first comprehensive school-educated education secretary might just survive. This would be largely welcomed in the world of education – and would suggest that the grammar schools policy might be limited in its impact: she's reportedly not keen at all.

    Graham Brady – 4/1

    Resigned from David Cameron’s shadow front bench in 2007 over the Tory leader’s refusal to sanction more grammar schools – and remained selection's most full-throated advocate on the backbenches. This appointment would suggest a “grammar school in every town” was on the cards, but he would also probably take a role as schools minister, if offered. Interestingly, he was grammar school-educated.

    Dominic Raab – 4/1

    One of the most prominent Brexiteers, he is considered clever, right-wing and personable. Not quite as full-blooded as Brady on grammars, but could be relied upon to push through Theresa May’s vision. Also grammar school-educated.

    Liz Truss – 8/1

    Received wisdom in Westminster suggests that she has to leave the Ministry of Justice. But it would be brutal for her to be sent straight to the backbenches (although 2016 taught us that the PM is more than capable in this department), so a move to the DfE might soften the blow. She was briefly a schools minister under the Coalition – but would presumably be so grateful to still be in cabinet that she could be relied upon to do No 10’s bidding on grammars.

    Someone else – 8/1

    Few people expected Michael Gove to be fired in 2014. And even fewer would have expected Nicky Morgan to replace him. So with this prediction we’re in the land of ill-informed guessing, rather than the rest of this article, which one might characterise as informed guessing.

    Nick Gibb – 15/1

    Perhaps not high-profile enough for the top job, but it’s worth bearing in mind that most of the scenarios outlined above would probably include the Father of Spag Tests, Times-table Tests and the Phonics Check keeping his job.

    Michael Gove – 50/1

    The reviled former ed sec, known to be very keen on a return to frontbench politics, ruled out a return to the DfE in the pages of Tes earlier this month. So he must at least be considering it.

    Disclaimer

    This article is predicated on the pollsters' predictions being right – and the Tories winning. So it will probably be Angela Rayner being clapped into the DfE on June 9. 

    Ed Dorrell is head of content at Tes magazine. He tweets @Ed_Dorrell

    Ed Dorrell is head of content at Tes magazine. He tweets @Ed_Dorrell

    Comments

