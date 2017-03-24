Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    'Why are ministers choosing to ignore all the excellent work going on in comprehensives?'

    Leora Cruddas
    24th March 2017 at 15:47
    Politics in education
    Universities, grammars and independents can all be excellent, but why ignore excellent comprehensives too, asks a leading educationalist

    There is no subject more controversial in education than the government’s plans to create new grammar schools in England. And we are expecting a White Paper imminently.

    The arguments about selection have been well-rehearsed and many in the education sector oppose the policy.

    But I don’t want to go through the arguments against increasing selection again here. Instead, I want to focus on the "missing chapter" in the government’s plans.

    What do I mean by that? Let’s go back to the Green Paper in which the government first set out its proposals.

    While the issue of selection has dominated headlines, it was only one part of the paper, which outlined wider objectives:

    •        To expand the number of good school places available to all families.
    •        To utilise the expertise of high-performing institutions to set up new good places in the state sector.
    •        To deliver a diverse school system that provides all children, whatever their background, with schooling that will help them achieve their potential.

    Missing chapter

    We would all agree these are laudable objectives. It is the method of delivering them that is the problem. In the government’s view, the aforementioned "high-performing institutions" are grammar schools, independent schools and universities.

    The bit about universities is just odd. Many of them are indeed high-performing institutions but they are not experts in schools.

    Many grammars and independent schools are excellent. But this brings us on to the missing chapter – so, too, are lots of non-selective state schools. As a collective noun, let’s call them comprehensives.

    As the latter vastly outnumber any other type of school, it does beg a question.

    Leaving the issue of selection aside, if the government is looking for beacons of excellence to set up good new school places and support struggling schools, why has it completely ignored this massive resource?

    Of course, one may reasonably say that this is already happening – "good" and "outstanding" schools are being expanded, setting up free schools and sponsoring schools where standards are not good enough.

    However, there is so much more that they can achieve.

    In the forthcoming White Paper, we could reasonably expect the government to consider some of the barriers that stop non-selective state schools doing more.

    It could, for example, look at targeted investment to help these schools develop new places or address the seemingly intractable issues in sponsoring a school in financial difficulties.

    This is not to duck the issue of social justice. Theresa May was right to say that some families worry about their children’s education. Too many young people from economically deprived backgrounds don’t do as well as their peers in our education system.

    And there’s much that can and will be done to improve the situation.

    But if England is to be equipped as a truly global player, we need an education system in which the vast majority of young people are prepared for the service-led, knowledge-based and digital economy we now have. In other words, we need an education system in which all young people achieve, not just a few.

    And if we are to utilise the best of the education system in spreading and supporting excellence, we surely need to look at high-performing comprehensives, too.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Tory, Labour and Lib Dem MPs unite against grammar schools

    19th March 2017 at 10:33

    'Unless the new grammar schools offer T levels – and they won’t – these qualifications are very likely to fail'

    10th March 2017 at 12:35

    'Why pupil premium grammar schools are a really bad idea'

    9th March 2017 at 10:24

    Exclusive: academy chains planning 'pupil premium grammar schools'

    3rd March 2017 at 05:31

    Exclusive: New school funding formula could force grammar schools to ditch outreach work

    24th February 2017 at 06:05

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. 'If we keep going on about education funding cuts, teachers and teaching...
    3. Telling another teacher how to teach? It's a sin, says leading academic
    4. 'Teachers are overworked, underpaid and fleeing the profession in their ...
    5. Exclusive: Parents and employers will be 'confused' by new numerical GCS...
    6. 'Three problems with the new primary times tables check'
    7. Nine essential tips for a successful primary writing unit
    8. Recruitment fears increase as number of teacher trainees drops by almost...
    9. 'Most politicians have little idea what it is to be poor – and insist th...
    10. Behaviour tsar calls for 'more muscular' school inclusion units

    Breaking news

    Schools Just Wanna Have Funds

    WATCH: Pupils sing 'Schools Just Wanna Have Funds'

    24th March 2017 at 15:30
    Pisa admits its test changes may make results incomparable

    Exclusive: Pisa data may be incomparable, Schleicher admits

    24th March 2017 at 05:31
    Deal

    Exclusive: The secret deals behind rocketing school CEO pay

    24th March 2017 at 05:03

    Exclusive: Teachers increasingly facing 'vicious' social media abuse from parents

    24th March 2017 at 00:03
    misbehaviour, behaviour, dfe, department for education, tom bennett, internal inclusion units, behaviour policy, behaviour tsar, headteachers, schools, certification, league tables

    Behaviour tsar calls for 'more muscular' school inclusion units

    24th March 2017 at 00:03

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today