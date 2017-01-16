    'Why do so many people around the world value education above everything? Common sense, of course'

    Susan Hopgood
    17th January 2017 at 10:11
    Individual empowerment and a sense of citizenship are the critical foundations of sustainable development – and it all starts with great teachers, writes the president of Education International, the international federation of teacher unions

    In 2013, the United Nations engaged some 2 million people in 88 countries in a survey, asking which area of development mattered most to them.

    More than 7 million responded online, by ballot or through SMS, overwhelmingly choosing "a good education" and "better healthcare" as top priorities, with education as the number one priority regardless of gender, age, wealth or level of schooling.

    Why is that? Well, there’s a term for it. A rigorously objective, indisputably scientific description of the human intellectual synthesis involved. It’s called common sense.

    It is common sense to believe that a quality education is a foundation; that educated men and women are in a better position to have a voice in their future, a choice of paths and possibilities; more likely to choose investment in themselves and their families and future and less apt to be swayed by demagogues and unsustainable fixes to stubborn problems.

    This common sense is borne out by fact.

    Unesco’s Global Education Monitoring Report is the most authoritative survey of the state of education-related issues year after year. Thanks to their work, we know educational attainment reduces child mortality and increases maternal health, reduces poverty and increases nutrition, reduces crime and increases political participation.

    Take a dollar, invest it in an additional year of schooling for girls and young women and it generates earnings and health benefits of $10 in low-income countries and nearly $4 in lower-middle-income countries. The Education Finance Commission said in September: "Around one-third of the reductions in adult mortality since 1970 can be attributed to gains in educating girls and young women."

    Nearly three years ago, the international union federation Education International (EI) joined the US-based the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) and others in a Global School Health Statement, which said, in part: “Health and social policies, must be adapted, crafted, and integrated into the policies, processes, and practices of education systems."

    In short, said the statement, "health must find its cultural anchor within the education system".

    Synergies to achieve sustainable development

    Weeks after UN ratification of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) last September, EI and ASCD called for alignment and joint planning between SDG 4 (education) and SDG 3 (health). With 17 Goals, defining synergies is critical.

    As Unesco said: "Each of the 17 goals have a set of targets. In each set, at least one target involves learning, training, educating."

    Common sense. Education is not an island, neither is health.

    For that matter, islands aren’t islands unto themselves either.

    The 2016 edition of the Global Education Monitoring Report – described by Dr Jeffrey Sachs as "masterful and disquieting" – opens with a chilling sentence: "The planet Earth is in a dire state."

    I come from an island (Australia) that is struggling to respond to the growing threat of global climate change. Our water, our food and our infrastructure are at stake and we share this challenge with vast sections of the planet.

    We know that quality education is a powerful tool for raising awareness about the global climate emergency and for combatting climate change.

    Individual empowerment and a real sense of citizenship are the critical foundations of sustainable development and it all starts with great teachers, and quality tools and environments for teaching and learning – for every student.

    Only when we reach beyond sectors and the silos or "islands" of individual disciplines can we find truly sustainable solutions for the challenges we face.

    Joining the advocacy of the world’s educators to the movement for sustainable development on behalf of the whole child, whole student, and whole community is only the beginning.

    Susan Hopgood is president of Education International, the international federation of teacher unions

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. ‘Too often teachers spend every night planning lessons into the early hours. This must stop’
    3. Why having a humanities department makes no sense
    4. Dabbing is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about it
    5. Watch out for hobgoblins if you crave consistency
    6. Schools set to lose hundreds of pounds per pupil, union research reveals
    7. ‘If policymakers want to stop teachers leaving the profession, they must cut the red tape and just let...
    8. It is a myth that pupils are overtested, says new Ofsted chief inspector
    9. 'Shocking' number of children with hidden language difficulties in primary school
    10. 'Workload, pitiful pay and respect for the profession at an all-time low: no wonder no one wants to...

    Breaking news

    Toby Salt

    Academy chain boss to head England's biggest school exam board

    17th January 2017 at 11:58
    A report has said patchy careers advice in schools is damaging social mobility.

    'Patchy' careers advice in state schools is damaging social mobility, MPs warn

    17th January 2017 at 11:29
    cuts

    Parents plan 'days of action' in campaign for more school funding

    16th January 2017 at 13:57

    Future of the French exchange threatened by terrorism and 'increasing bureaucracy'

    16th January 2017 at 13:38
    children with speech and language difficulties new inquiry

    'Shocking' number of children with hidden language difficulties in primary school

    16th January 2017 at 10:25

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today