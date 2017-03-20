    'Why teachers need an alternative strategy for fighting the funding cuts ravaging education'

    Stephen Petty
    20th March 2017 at 11:27
    Let’s shame the government by giving a pound to charity every time a minister lies about funding, suggests one teacher

    As we all stood in the wings, waiting to perform our act, science teacher James started to get cold feet again. He was just wondering whether this was an entirely ethical and professional thing for colleagues to be doing of a Saturday evening, albeit in defence of funding for state education. Was it really necessary for us to have formed a men’s troupe and to be cavorting on stage around the catchment area in a state of serious undress? What if the viewing parents didn’t get the underlying metaphorical message about the similarly shocking "denuding" of school budgets; what if they didn’t see the irony? 

    Poor James then began chuntering on about whether this was quite why he had gone into teaching. Then dour Frank from geography told him bluntly to shut up and slapped some more tanning oil over him. Young James, you see, is new to teaching and is a little naive. The rest of us had realised some time ago that things had been moving us relentlessly in this direction. The time for the Full Monty protest had come.

    This slightly disturbing dream was probably the result of my raging within over that breathtakingly blinkered decision in the budget to fund more free/grammar schools and to ignore the £3 billion taken from the rest of us, while also reading recently about the trainee Australian teacher who left the profession to join an all-male stripping troupe called Man Australia. I woke up from the dream in some anxiety, but I do nonetheless see it as a possible "Joan of Arc moment" – a powerful vision calling me to try to do something more meaningful on behalf of this troubled profession. Enough of mere words. 

    Certainly, I for one have had enough of the current "Stock Aitken and Waterman" form of online protest, where we read an endless production line of formulaic "hits". At the moment, essentially the same song is being played repeatedly and – as with the likes of Bananarama – it’s never going to change anything. We could continue forever to read familiar "Where is the love?" lyrics complaining (albeit justifiably) about workload, excessive accountability, school budgets, teacher shortages and teachers’ pay, but the piece-full protest does not make any difference. 

    Benevolent mass protests about funding

    My previous call to action was for the whole profession to go public on the workload issue on an agreed Sunday. We would quietly take our weekend marking to a series of popular public landmarks – urban or rural. We would be like Antony Gormley statues, looming on the horizon and silently working in unexpected and sometimes extreme places – whether at the top of Snowden or on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square. I thought the idea might take off but in the end I felt a solitary figure that Sunday afternoon last spring, marking next to a sweetly smelling druid at Stonehenge. 

    Nonetheless I still think that a series of mass, benevolent protests by the nation's teachers is still the most powerful way to protest and build up public interest and support. We should increasingly try to work with health workers and others who have been similarly neglected. We surely need to put ourselves out there – separate from any union action – just to show that it really matters to us all. 

    The mass benevolent stunt is surely the best way to wrong-foot politicians who will otherwise seek to portray our actions as selfish, political and union-controlled. If we just wait for a strike the government will easily dust off their usual cynically crafted script: "selfish teachers", "children suffering", "no thought for the inconvenienced parents" and so on. Let’s actually all go out and do something extraordinary, not play into government hands.

    How about – for starters – teachers announcing that they are each giving a pound to a charity fund this year, every time a government minister lies again about their funding of schools? (Up to a designated limit per person.) How will ministers respond when the cheques start being publically handed over?    

    Stephen Petty is head of humanities at Lord Williams’s School in Thame, Oxfordshire. For more from Stephen, see his back catalogue

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Small schools could become 'unsustainable' under funding plans, union warns

    17th March 2017 at 00:03

    Funding formula 'fails to address double disadvantage' faced by poorer pupils

    17th March 2017 at 00:03

    George Osborne raises concerns over school funding formula

    16th March 2017 at 17:13

    Halfon's skills funding letter published

    14th March 2017 at 18:14

    Mary Bousted: 'The single biggest factor in educational underachievement is deprivation – funding must reflect that'

    14th March 2017 at 16:14

    Most read

    1. 'Schools stare into the abyss: this next few weeks will decide the futur...
    2. 'Telling teachers how to teach is as ridiculous as dictating to adults a...
    3. 'Dear Parents...If you want to rescue your child's education, you need t...
    4. 'Teachers are all simply riding the “cohort fruit machine". Get lucky an...
    5. 'Dear School, we aren’t right for each other anymore; we’re holding each...
    6. Female primary teachers have 42% higher-than-average risk of suicide
    7. Five steps to faster, better lesson planning
    8. 'Please stop telling us that the arts subjects are worth less than others'
    9. Exclusive: Pressure from schools forces government to rethink Progress 8
    10. Five things we learnt at Primary Rocks Live

    Breaking news

    Dame Alison Peacock has raised concerns about the outstanding grade.

    College of Teaching leader brands Ofsted 'outstanding' grade 'very problematic'

    20th March 2017 at 12:22
    Robots

    The 'robots' in our schools - Wilshaw has a pop at unions, grammar school teachers and fad driven heads

    19th March 2017 at 17:40
    Global Teacher Prize

    Canada’s Maggie MacDonnell wins $1m Global Teacher Prize

    19th March 2017 at 15:58
    Academic selection

    Academic selection is ‘old hat’, says former Eton head

    19th March 2017 at 13:55
    bear grylls

    Bear Grylls: school didn’t give me life skills

    19th March 2017 at 11:28

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today