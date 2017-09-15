Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Will KS1 Sats really be scrapped in 2023?

    Helen Ward
    15th September 2017 at 10:54
    The abolition of key stage 1 Sats has sparked much debate – Tes’ primary guru answers the key questions

    Why is it planned that KS1 Sats won't be scrapped until 2023?

    The key stage 1 tests are currently used as the starting point to measure children’s progress during primary school. The proposed baseline assessment in Reception would begin in autumn 2020. But the children beginning school in autumn 2020 (who are currently one-year-olds) will not be at the end of Year 2 until summer 2023 – and so the key stage 1 tests will remain in place until then.

    In its consultation response, the government said: “While the majority of respondents agreed that the current key stage 1 baseline based on the teacher assessment data is not as robust as it could be, there was still agreement that this should continue as the progress measure for the interim years, given the need for as much as stability as possible until the new progress measures are established.”

    But will the KS1 tests definitely end in 2023?

    The government has said it will make assessments at the end of KS1 “as soon as the Reception baseline assessment has become fully established”. So the 2023 date is an intention – but one which depends on the Reception baseline being introduced.

    So if the Reception baseline does work, there will be no tests?

    There will be no statutory tests, but schools will be expected to assess pupils to provide information to parents. To support schools in this, optional KS1 tests will be available. Schools can use these tests as they see fit but the government is intending to “periodically sample” KS1 assessment data from a "small, representative sample" of schools. The data will be used to provide a national picture and will not be used to hold schools to account.

    And what about infant schools? Presumably, they’ll have to keep doing KS1 Sats?

    There is much concern over the possibility of 88,000 children in infant schools having to sit statutory KS1 tests while those in primary schools do not. Some are in favour of keeping KS1 tests as the progress measure for infant schools while others back the idea of holding infant and junior schools jointly to account for their pupils’ progress scores. But the government said even those who preferred the second option “acknowledged that this could lead to greater resentment between these schools in some cases.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Sats: 'Gone are the days when perfectly good writers are unfairly penalised'

    14th September 2017 at 17:21

    Sats for seven-year-olds to be scrapped from 2023

    14th September 2017 at 15:35

    'Scrap Sats and Ofsted so teachers no longer feel like criminals'

    4th September 2017 at 11:40

    Head who falsified Sats papers is struck off

    1st September 2017 at 14:42

    Most read

    1. Sats for seven-year-olds to be scrapped from 2023
    2. A third of primary schools in France will return to four-day week
    3. How creating three different lesson types made me finally love Maths mas...
    4. 'Dear Ofsted chief...Please give teachers in deprived schools the credit...
    5. Sats: 'Gone are the days when perfectly good writers are unfairly penali...
    6. SEND: DfE scraps P-scales for assessment of pupils working below nationa...
    7. 'Teachers having a normal life outside school is just too much for many ...
    8. 'Five reasons I'm pretty darned happy about the latest education announc...
    9. LISTEN: Growth mindset, cognitive load and the role of research in your ...
    10. Why I love mini-whiteboards in the maths classroom

    Breaking news

    Justine Greening called for teachers' pay to "remain competitive".

    Exclusive: Greening calls for 'competitive' teachers' pay to improve recruitment

    15th September 2017 at 06:02
    exclusion, permanent exclusion, behaviour, freedom of information, local authorities, full-time education, home schooling, school

    Exclusive: Excluded pupils denied education that is their legal right

    15th September 2017 at 05:31
    A Tes analysis has raised concerns about the headteacher board elections.

    Exclusive: Two-thirds of schools have no vote in elections that could determine their future

    15th September 2017 at 05:03
    New breed of teacher able to work across sectors planned for Scotland due to shortage

    New breed of teacher will work across primary and secondary

    15th September 2017 at 00:02
    Leadership training

    Teaching Leaders training programme 'improves pupils' results'

    15th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now