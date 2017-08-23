'The world of grades in which we live told me that my dedication hadn’t been worth it' – a student's story of results day

Last September, I sat down with my new English teacher who asked what grade I had been predicted. The answer was an A, to which he responded, “Not an A*?”.

This was the first time I had considered the grade realistic.

Eleven months of unfaltering dedication and more practice essays than I could count later, I turned over my A-level results last week. A blank ‘A’ stared back at me, bare, with no star in sight. A dark, empty sky, rather than a glorious constellation.

Initially, I took a strained “oh well” approach. After all, I was still into my first choice of university, and surely that was the point?

Later I arrived home to an email from the same teacher, congratulating me on my hard work and achievement, then asking “Am I right in thinking that you are only 1 mark off an A*?”

Fallen star

At this I felt the weight of my previous two years hard work collapse in on me. I had climbed to within reach of the top, but then slipped, landing at the very bottom.

This drew my attention towards a flaw in our system: grades.

In my two years studying A-level English language, I learned immeasurable amounts. There was the course content, grammar terms and phonetic symbols, theories of development and studies of employment. I learned to view language from a critical perspective, scrutinising the anthropological factors contributing to lexical and syntactical choices. Primarily, I learnt that I love language.

Yet, when I looked down at that stark sheet of paper, the A that looked back didn’t reflect any of this. The world of grades in which we live told me that my dedication hadn’t been worth it.

Education is so focused towards the end result. You need a B to continue a subject after GCSE, you need a C to continue an A level from AS, you need AAB to go to university. What about how much you learn along the way? Surely that is the point of education? Had I been awarded that extra mark, it wouldn’t have changed how successful my education had been, but unfortunately it would have changed how successful I felt.

GCSE results day

Tomorrow, my brother will face a different results day. English language GCSE: pass or fail, 4 or 3 – to anyone born in the 20th century, C or D. From a young age, we knew he was dyslexic, so English was never going to be my brother’s forte. Reading is hard. Writing is hard. English is hard. He’s learned how to do it and, like me, his goal rests within a matter of marks.

He’s as likely to be one mark into a four as he is one mark into a three, yet the first is regarded a pass and the second a fail. I’m proud of him either way, because for the last 10 years he has battled through every English lesson and now he’s able to do far more than he could when he started. He has learned a lot and that is education. Yet if the result reads "3" our system tells him those years were wasted.

There’s no denying that the temptation of an A* pushed me to work a little harder, as the 4 pushes my brother, but I think this is part of the education façade. We’re so embroiled in the system that we strive to reach this mighty summit, but there is no peak to learning. Without a grade, there would be no top and without a top, we couldn’t fall. If we were encouraged simply to learn as much as we could, we would realise that our knowledge is not the end of this stage, but a tower enabling us to reach the next.

No regrets

My teacher kindly told me that he hoped I had no regrets. At first, I did. “All that, for nothing.”

However, I now realise that my dedication over the past 24 months hasn’t changed. My academic development from where I began remains significant. The answers I constructed to the exam questions still reflect my work.

Now the fog has cleared, I can see that there is a constellation amid the clouds of disappointment, one which no grade can ever take away. Stars that will never fall.

So, don’t worry Sir, there is no regret on my part.

Holly Rayfield has just completed her A levels in Geography, Biology and English language at Harrogate Grammar School. She will now progress to the University of Leeds where she will read English language and linguistics. She tweets @hollyrayfield

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook