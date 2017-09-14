A day in the life of… Clair Tierney

My journey to work begins with a short cycle then a 20-minute train ride to Amsterdam, followed by another cycle to the British School of Amsterdam.

Cycling is a must in the Netherlands and it’s a lovely way to start the day – taking in the pretty canal views along the way.

I teach Year 6 and have a maximum of 24 children in my class. This means that I can give more time to my pupils, which is particularly beneficial to those who have joined us with little or no English. A variety of nationalities make up our cohorts and I love connecting with families from all over the world.

I arrive at 7.30am and have an hour before some of the children arrive in the classroom. They’ll tell me about their playdates, events they went to the night before, or ask about what’s happening today.

Before they arrive, it’s a chance for me to ensure my classroom is set up for the day, check in on my team – I’m also the head of the year group – and to answer any emails from parents.

The first lesson begins at 8.50 and the children have six 50-minute lessons a day. For five lessons in the week, the children go to specialist teachers for music, languages (they learn Dutch and French) and PE.

Being outside the UK means that we are able to include a localised curriculum and incorporate traditional national events, such as King’s Day (the king’s birthday on 27 April) and Sinterklaas (5 December) into our calendar. Sinterklaas is the Dutch Saint Nicholas and if his day falls on a school day then we, like the Dutch schools, will be open only until midday.

We also celebrate in the Dutch style. In the junior school, the children will make mitres similar to the one worn by Sinterklaas or crowns to wear to school on the day.

I run an after-school club once a week. All the teachers in our department do this. Mine is knitting and crochet: a nice, calm way to end the day.

From September, I will also have work council meetings to attend. In the Netherlands, all organisations that have more than 50 employees must have an ondernemingsraad (OR). This is a group of volunteer employees who form a council. The OR meet regularly as a group and then with the senior leadership team – heads of school, the school bursar and the principal – to review working policies, collaborate with management on the development of the school and discuss any issues that have been raised by staff.

I will usually stay at work until 4.30 or 5pm, catching up with marking and making sure the lessons are ready for tomorrow, just as I would back in the UK. The only difference is that my train journey home allows me to practise my Dutch, for a lesson of my own in the evening.

I used to teach in London, but I love working here. The Dutch cheerfulness does resonate – I have learned not to take myself as seriously. A staple Dutch phrase is “gezellig”. It doesn’t have a literal English translation. Something can be gezellig or someone is gezellig. It’s the notion that things are right, the ambience is good, something is fun to do or this is a good time. I’d say my work-life balance is definitely more gezellig these days.

Clair Tierney is a Year 6 teacher at the British School of Amsterdam