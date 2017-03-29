A day in the life of…Jen Day

The morning alarm sounds at 6am. I drag myself out of bed and fly through my morning routine, helping my three daughters to get ready in time to catch the school bus. I drive myself to work, hoping to have time to grab coffee before starting my weekly 7.15am data team meeting at South Junior High School, where I teach Spanish.

South Junior High is a public school of 900 students in 6th through 8th grade (the equivalent of Years 7-9 in the UK) in St Cloud, Minnesota (in the Midwest of America). Our students are a reflection of the community that surrounds us. Some come to school ready to learn, encouraged and supported by their parents; others come seeking the meals and the emotional support that they may not regularly find at home. There are native English speakers and English language learners who are already fluent in two or three other languages, but who struggle to develop conversational and academic English.

It is with this diverse body of learners in mind that I enter my meeting about what has perhaps become the most important word in the US educational system: data.

The data team is currently using this weekly meeting to create a pre-assessment to measure our students’ proficiency at the start of a lesson. At subsequent meetings, we will scrutinise and input the data collected from the pre-assessment, create a measurable goal, and choose instructional strategies to support growth for all students who are identified as “not proficient”, “partially proficient”, “proficient”, and “exceedingly proficient”.

We will collect data again to measure the effectiveness of our chosen instructional strategies in getting all students to meet the prescribed standard. If they are deemed successful, we will begin the process anew. Today, the team and I discuss some iPad-based activities that can be used to integrate technology into lessons, before adjourning to our classrooms at 8am.

Beyond the numbers

My day might start with number-crunching, but not everything is driven by data.

Before my first lesson, I meet with a group of students who are working on a community service project as part of the WE Schools programme. The aim of the programme is to help students gain an understanding of the root causes of community issues such as poverty and to explore what they can do to help.

At an age when one’s own identity formation and social position can seem all consuming, these students display a willingness to connect with the world and create positive change. They recognise that, just like our student body, not all people have the same advantages. Being surrounded by their optimism is a great counterpoint to all the talk of assessments.

After that, the day passes quickly. I teach advanced Spanish grammar classes, a US history class in Spanish for my immersion students and two beginner Spanish classes. I feel fortunate to be able to teach this subject, as it allows me to help students to see their place in a global community.

Ultimately, I know that despite the systemic emphasis on measurement and data, the best parts of US public education are not so easily quantifiable. Our school is a place where all learners, regardless of ability are taught by a team of highly-qualified and dedicated educators who, beyond the standards-based curriculum, work to build connections with students and inspire them to identify what they are passionate about.

That’s why this system is something I am proud to be a part of, even if it does mean focusing on the numbers.

Jen Day is a Spanish teacher at South Junior High School, St Cloud, Minnesota