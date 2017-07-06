A day in the life of…Peter Norton

Two years ago, my wife and I moved to Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia to take up our first international teaching posts. It was certainly a big risk for us. As a family, we were all very happy living in Kent, but we were in search of an adventure – something that would challenge us and open the eyes of our three children to a new country and culture.

Ulaanbaatar is in north central Mongolia, lying at an elevation of 1,350 metres above sea level. We follow the British national curriculum, so elements of teaching are similar to back home. But then again, when 95 per cent of your class are EAL students and you have the stunning backdrop of mountains and blue sky, things are never the same.

Winter is when the differences are most stark. The season seems to go on forever. Usually it extends from November through to April, although last year we had a huge snowfall in the middle of May. On the most extreme days, temperatures can drop to below 40 degrees C.

Most of the students are bussed in and arrive at school at 8am, wearing layer upon layer of clothing. First thing in the morning, the school corridors are littered with hats, salopettes, gloves and scarves.

Ironically, the school itself is often far too hot. You will see teachers walking around the building in short-sleeved shirts, while the children sit there wearing thermal clothing under their uniforms.

When the outside temperature is below 15 degrees C, all break times are held inside. This can be a real challenge, as we need to find a way to accommodate children from EYFS up to key stage 5 so that they can all have their snack or lunch and also be active during their break.

Most of the secondary students are happy to relax in the library or drama room, leaving the sports hall free for the younger pupils, who desperately need to run around and let off some steam.

We have now introduced “play zones” to try to establish a bit of order. Before this, the sports hall was pure chaos and my Year 4 pupils were coming to class after break as sweaty bundles of energy.

Teaching the children here has been great. They are such enthusiastic learners and always seem to enter the classroom with a desire for knowledge, as well as unlimited enthusiasm and motivation towards all activities.

Difficulties have mainly arisen from a lack of resources, and from learning to deal with children and parents from another culture.

The school is fee-paying and, therefore, the children come from families who are relatively wealthy.

Some of the children rarely see their parents as they are working abroad and, despite their wealth, many have not travelled beyond Mongolia. We try to teach them something of the wider world, while also celebrating the unique culture and traditions of their home country.

This was emphasised on “national dress” day. It was incredible to see the children coming to school in their deels (a traditional item of clothing similar to a tunic) and a wonderful array of hats and boots.

Learning Mongolian traditions and witnessing the sense of pride and identity the children had was wonderful. It’s moments like these when I take a moment to reflect on where I am and what I’ve experienced, and I know that we’re in the right place.

Peter Norton is a Year 4 teacher at The British School of Ulaanbaatar