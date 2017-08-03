A day in the life of…Reem Dada

I work in Apgujeong, one of the most affluent parts of the Gangnam district in Seoul, right by the Han river. The school I teach at is a hagwon: an after-school academy that students attend after finishing their regular schooling. Students arrive at around 3pm, which is also when I get to school.

The hagwon environment is fast-paced and the school is always trying to project an image of being ultra-professional. On my first day at work, when I had only recently arrived in South Korea, I was told to tell my students that I’d been in the country for a year already, teaching in the nearby Daechi branch. This got a little awkward when students started asking me about “Adam” from the Daechi branch.

“Yes, we’re great friends, me and Adam. Anyway, open your books,” I said.

I teach four different grades per day, spending roughly two hours with each grade. My students are between 8 and 14 years old and I teach them reading, writing and literature.

We start the day with Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) reading classes. Without my answer key, I would be lost. Then, we move onto writing classes and, finally, literature, which is the subject that I – and most of the students – enjoy most, as it allows for creativity and class discussions.

After literature, I split the class into two teams and we choose a topic to debate. The students are rather cutthroat; they go hard. They all want the stamp that is awarded to the winning team. If you collect enough of these stamps, then you will get a free ruler or eraser from the staff at the front desk.

There have been a few classes where tumbleweeds could be seen rolling through the classroom, but generally my students are very engaged – not surprising, considering that there’s stationery at stake.

Within each two-hour learning period, the students are allowed a five-minute break. In this time, they sit and chat or draw pictures and attempt to feel like children for the briefest of moments. Meanwhile, I run to the staffroom to wolf down some convenience-store kimbap (a Korean dish similar to sushi), as I have eight hours of back-to-back teaching with just three five-minute breaks in between. Sometimes, I have to remind myself that I’m not a robot.

When I re-enter the classroom, the students are despondent and are complaining about being hungry, because they aren’t allowed to eat food on the premises.

Once, one of my students said, “At least when I’m dead I won’t have to come to the academy anymore,” as if this was a perfectly reasonable statement.

I think that one of the biggest difficulties for the students is that they are overworked and pressured by their parents. Some of the students go to three different hagwons for various subjects, from music to chess. I’m not sure some fully understand the concept of sleep. There needs to be a better balance between their studies and their personal lives.

This being said, they are nothing short of little geniuses. During literature lessons the class of 10-year-olds debate feminism, the emancipation of slavery and other issues that I didn’t even know existed when I was that age. I often wonder why my students aren’t the ones teaching me.

Reem Dada is an English teacher at an after-school academy in Seoul