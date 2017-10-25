A day in the life of…Richard Paterson

My day starts when I take my children to the local nursery school by bike. One child sits on the front and one sits on the back of my mamachari (which literally translates as “mum’s bike”), a sturdy Japanese bicycle that is ubiquitous in cities such as Tokyo.

It’s a great start to the day: the quiet back lanes and greenery are features of Tokyo that I hadn’t expected before moving here, and even the winter days, although cold, are bright and blue-skied.

The British School in Tokyo, where I work, is nearby. I’m in secondary school by 8.15am and the corridors are already busy. Our central Tokyo location means that space can be in short supply and, like a microcosm of Japan itself, we have to rely on good manners and creative solutions to keep things running smoothly, with lockers tucked in the cosiest of corners and carefully laid-out classrooms.

Our students travel from across Tokyo, mostly on the staggeringly efficient public trains and buses. On the rare occasion that a train is behind schedule, you are issued with a slip of paper that can be handed in at work to excuse your lateness. I’ve seen only a handful in my seven years in Tokyo.

The school day consists of seven 45-minute lessons and runs from 8.30am to 3.30pm. We have a morning break, and 50 minutes for lunch. Most of the younger students eat in their classrooms while the older students are able to use the canteen of Showa Women’s University as the school is located on the university campus.

I am the faculty leader for English and drama. Encouraging students to read avidly is very important here, as students’ exposure to English outside school may be limited. To spice things up, I might take a class out on to the campus, perhaps to the carp pond garden for some descriptive writing inspiration, or arrange a trip to a National Theatre Live event.

Engaging with the world beyond the classroom is particularly important for our non-Japanese students, who can risk existing in a bit of a bubble here – as can ex-pat teachers, for that matter. Living in a very comfortable, stable and polite society is no doubt a privilege and a wonderful experience, but genuine engagement with the outside world can sometimes prove elusive. As a school, we take this seriously: our Japanese department arranges exchanges with local (and non-local) schools, and we also have a very active outdoors programme.

Students with Japanese links, of course, can often be very busy outside school, attending extra clubs or keeping up their Japanese level in after-school juku (private “cram” schools).

However, unlike some Japanese schools, we don’t allow students to catch up on sleep in class. Expectations of Japanese parents can also differ slightly from those of UK parents. Japanese curricula and pedagogy can be rather traditional, and the British tendency to not always have standardised text books, for instance, can cause some parental concern.

Once lessons have finished, I will tend to hold meetings and then continue to work until around 6.15pm. Since most Japanese nurseries have quite long afternoon naptimes, my children go to bed around 9ish.

If I’ve still got some marking or preparation for school to do, I’ll do it then, or first thing in the morning. Otherwise, I might stroll around the park opposite my house and listen to the sounds of the cicadas.

Richard Paterson is faculty leader for English and drama at the British School in Tokyo