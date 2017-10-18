A day in the life of…Slavka Stoycheva

I have worked as an English teacher at St Cyril and St Methodius state school since 1992. It is the largest and oldest school in Asenovgrad, a small town in one of the most beautiful parts of Bulgaria. It is near to Plovdiv, soon to be the European Capital of Culture in 2019 – the same year that my school will celebrate its 130th anniversary.

More than 1,000 students between the ages of 5 and 19 study at my school. Teachers here work in two shifts and change shifts on a monthly basis. If I’m on the morning shift, I leave the house at 6.50am. I live quite far from the school so have to travel by car or bus tobe on time to begin lessons at 7.30am.

Each lesson is 40 minutes long and is followed by a 10-minute break, except the third lesson, which is followed by a 20-minute break. Students usually have six or seven lessons per day. Students on the morning shift finish school at 12.30pm. Those on the afternoon shift start at 1.30pm and finish at 6:30pm.

Teaching for me is a dream come true; I love working with young people and learning from them in turn. They keep me up to date about many things, especially when it comes to new technologies. This has proved beneficial in light of recent changes to Bulgaria’s education system. Since September 2016, new laws have come into force prioritising the use of modern information technology and developing up-to-date training profiles according to the interests and abilities of the students.

As a result of these changes, students sit their national external assessment in English in Grade 10, instead of in Grade 8. Our school also now offers different “pathways” for the students to choose after Grade 7. The pathways available are foreign languages, entrepreneurship and business, hardware and software sciences and biology.

Creating book lovers

After school, I usually have paperwork to do, but twice a week I lead the students in extracurricular activities such as our eTwinning project. The Ministry of Education in Bulgaria provides opportunities for the development of teachers in our country and Europe, and the eTwinning projects are a key part of this. Our last project focused on promoting reading among students and included a collaboration with two other schools from Moldova and Bulgaria. Together we set up eTwinning “book lovers” clubs in each school. Projects such as this one have helped to make my students more open and active in their learning, and willing to collaborate with their peers across Europe.

As an English teacher, I do my best to teach my students to speak the language fluently as this will give them the opportunity to study abroad one day and, in the future, to work in good professions in European countries.

However, helping students to become fluent can be hard owing to the size of the classes. There are up to 26 students in a class and it is difficult to work effectively and individually with each student.

The hardest part of my job is seeing any kind of negative change in a student’s motivation and a decline in their performance as a result. When this happens, I always try to find out the individual reason for the change and do what I can to put it right. Motivation is very important, especially when students are deciding where to continue their higher education. It is our job to help them to fine tune their interests and encourage them to realise their ambitions.

I firmly believe that the best is yet to come for students and teachers in Bulgaria.

Slavka Stoycheva is an English teacher at St Cyril and St Methodius school in Asenovgrad