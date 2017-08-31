A day in the life of… Tapani Saarinen

One of my 6th grade students recently surprised me by asking if they could come into school on a Saturday.

In Finland, the normal school week runs from Monday to Friday, but we had been working on a science project, building and coding robots. After spending their Friday at an ed tech event, the 12-year-old scientists and robot coders were eager to be back in action on Saturday.

I work at the Viikki Teacher Training School of the University of Helsinki. The school serves as a fully-functioning comprehensive school for students between the ages of 6 and 18, but it is also part of the university’s teacher training unit. This means that student teachers regularly teach my class, as I mentor and guide them.

During my typical school day, I teach subjects ranging from maths and Finnish language to music. In a week, I teach 24 lessons. The days may begin somewhere between 8am and 10.45am, and end at 12pm or as late as 4.45pm. My shortest day consists of three lessons. The longest is eight hours.

To get to school, I usually use public transport. It takes one hour each way, which gives me time to read interesting books or articles on my smartphone.

Different types of learners

For me, technology is becoming an increasingly important part of how I teach. I find that digital learning environments can help different types of learners. Students with learning difficulties have found new motivation in game-based learning, while students in need of more challenges have mastered new content by watching videos.

The students are always happy to use technology in the classroom because the digital world is familiar to them. Convincing their parents of its value is more difficult. To address this, I organise special study evenings for both my students and their parents.

We discuss various issues related to digital study and, more importantly, parents change their habits to study with the students. They learn by playing computer games, practice playing guitar with an iPad App, code animation films, build working robots and do other things they did not experience during their time as students. This helps parents to relate to the work we do at school.

Week by week, I like to change my daily routine. Some days, I might be at school at 6.30am to plan and prepare. It is always nice and quiet in the empty school at that time. Other days, I might stay late to prepare for the next day. Generally, I prefer to leave the school when my lessons end. I like to go home, eat a good meal, and enjoy some time with my family before finishing off any work.

From September, I will be moving to Belgium to start work at a new school: the Ecole Europeenne Brussels II. This is an EU school, based on an agreement between European Union member states. It will be a big change for me, but hopefully a challenge that my time teaching in Helsinki will have more than prepared me for.

Tapani Saarinen is a 6th grade teacher at the Viikki Teacher Training School of the University of Helsinki.