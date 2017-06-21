A day in the life of… Vivian Tannous

When I think back on my first year at school, I remember the day that Israeli soldiers broke into my school, firing bullets and tear gas. If I close my eyes, I can see it again as if it is happening now. Students are shouting and running all over the place. I am running, too, as fast as I can, coughing the whole time.

This is what childhood is like in the West Bank of Palestine. Children have to grow up very fast. The Israeli occupation has a huge effect on their lives. They are surrounded by the wall and can’t travel without special permission. There are not many places for them to go or activities for them to do.

I am one of many people who have lived under the occupation since they were born. When I was finishing high school, all of the universities were being closed by the Israelis, so I wasn’t able to continue my studies, even though I was a good student and dreamt of becoming a teacher.

Instead, I got married at the age of 17 and had three children.

But, as soon as the universities opened again, my dream reawakened. I finally got my degree and then went on to become a kindergarten teacher working with four- and five-year-olds.

I found a job teaching at the same school that I graduated from, a private school run by nuns that is one of the best in Palestine. They are always trying to provide their students with a good education, but still use the same traditional teaching methods and stick closely to the national curriculum.

From the very start of my career, I had a feeling that I wouldn’t be able to teach in the same way that I had been taught. Children today are more open to the world around them as a result of modern technology, so they need something different to catch their interest.

I spent a lot of time researching new methods and was lucky to find an organisation in my city, the AM Qattan Foundation, which runs courses for teachers on using drama in education. I signed up to a course and started to use the techniques in my lessons. I couldn’t believe how well they worked. It was like magic. The students loved it because it was something new that allowed them to be themselves.

My typical school day starts at 8am, when I salute my students and ask if they have anything that they would like to share with the class before lessons start. They always have many things to tell. We listen to each other and we show interest in everything said. Then it is time for some morning sport. After PE, I teach two lessons: one is Arabic language and the next is English language. After that, we have breaktime and then a breakfast meal.

Once everyone has eaten, I teach through drama until school finishes at 1.30pm. Children play different roles and use their imaginations to act out real-life dilemmas. I plan drama projects that can last for between one and three months.

Using these methods helps my students to achieve – and to become more responsible and enthusiastic about their learning.

Parents always ask what I am doing in my lessons that makes children enjoy school so much. My answer is always the same: it’s drama. This is what allows children to learn happily here, despite the circumstances in which they live.

Vivian Tannous is a kindergarten teacher at Saint Joseph School in Ramallah