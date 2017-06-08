A few easy steps to improve dyslexic pupils’ experiences

One of the tricky things about dyslexia is that it is a bit of an umbrella term, which means that it has become open to argument. Some teachers have even decided it doesn’t exist (it does).

Arguing about whether a neurological difference exists is all very well if you like that sort of thing, but the fact is that in every classroom there will be young people who find it difficult to learn to read and write. Thankfully, there are plenty of things teachers can do to help: here are just a few.

Phonics

Phonics teaching is not without controversy, but it is an essential tool to help children unlock unfamiliar words. A young person can learn to read by recalling what they have seen many times, but it won’t help when they meet a new and complicated word.

Schools need to think about what phonics provision looks like, and how struggling readers experience it. Dropping to Reception when you are in the upper reaches of junior years is not conducive to a good sense of the self as a learner – and boring pupils to tears is not an effective strategy.

Creating reading materials

Simple strategies that make your reading materials more accessible can make a huge difference (I’m thinking worksheets here). A clear, rounded sans-serif font (a font without curly bits) is easier on the eye, especially if it’s printed on tinted or off-white paper. Organising text clearly, using bold to highlight key words and phrases and adding pictures and/or symbols to support meaning are all useful strategies that don’t dilute the learning.

Instructions and asking questions

Many dyslexic young people also have problems with memory, so the way teachers communicate with them can have a significant impact. Give instructions in short chunks, curb the tendency to ramble and make your questions clear and precise. If you are writing instructions or questions, keep the steps down and encourage children to make jottings. When you ask a question, wait a bit for the answer.

Look at the layout

Children with dyslexic tendencies can find it very difficult to organise their thoughts on the page. Specific instructions – such as how many lines to leave between answers, where the date goes and how to set out a maths book – can all help, as well as being a diagnostic tool when you are marking.

You don’t need to rewrite the rule book. A few little tweaks here and there can make all the difference.

Nancy Gedge is a consultant teacher for the Driver Youth Trust, which works with schools and teachers on SEND. She is the Tes SEND specialist, and author of Inclusion for Primary School Teachers