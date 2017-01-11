A week in primary: 13 January 2017

Campaigners have called for a review into “major discrepancies” in the numbers of pupils recorded as having additional support needs (ASN) by local authorities. The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) spoke out after the latest pupil census showed that the number of ASN pupils had continued to climb, up to 170,329 – or 24.9 per cent of pupils. But the figures varied markedly between authorities: Glasgow, for example, recorded 25.8 per cent of primary pupils having ASN, whereas neighbouring North Lanarkshire had only 13.3 per cent.

It would take 18 years to inspect every nursery in Scotland at the current rate, according to Scottish Labour. The party said the number of Education Scotland nursery inspections had “plummeted”, after official figures showed there were 201 in 2011-12 but only 135 in 2015-16. Labour education spokesman Daniel Johnson said Education Scotland had been “criticised as dysfunctional in recent months” and demanded “clarity” on the falling inspection rate.

East Lothian primary children have reported back on their experience of addressing a United Nations event in Geneva. At a gathering in Musselburgh this week, they told a variety of national and local decision-makers about the StreetsAhead Tranent project, which explored pupils’ views on their community and built environment, as well as children’s rights and wellbeing. The pupils spoke about the project at a UN event in Switzerland in September, alongside those involved with other children’s projects from around the world.

Schoolchildren will be able to explore 3D scans of the Forth bridges as part of a project to inspire young engineers (find out more in this YouTube video). Associated educational games, virtual tours and “augmented reality” apps have been designed to build skills in science, technology, engineering and maths. Transport Scotland funded the Forth Bridges Forum project, which involves experts such as Alastair Rawlinson, Glasgow School of Art’s head of data acquisition.

