    A week in primary: 6 January 2017

    Emma Seith
    6th January 2017 at 00:00

    Engaging with parents can be a waste of headteachers’ time, primary school leaders have warned the government. Primary headteachers’ organisation AHDS acknowledged that parental engagement was “clearly of high value and importance” but made it clear that not all parental contributions were worth listening to. Some parents have mental health problems, make spurious accusations or false statements, or gossip and complain about other children’s additional support needs, the organisation said.

     

    Teachers of pupils with additional support needs (ASN) are not being properly supported to deal with aggressive behaviour, the EIS teaching union has claimed. When violent incidents occurred, ASN teachers were fobbed off with comments like “it’s part of the job”, said Larry Flanagan, EIS general secretary. Mr Flanagan made his comments as he warned that the principle of mainstreaming was under threat because of continuing cuts. The EIS said that it had secured £600,000 in compensation settlements for staff last year, including payouts for assault.

     

    Trials looking at how the increase in free nursery hours will be delivered on the ground have been launched in 11 more locations, the Scottish government has announced. The total number of trials taking place to test out different delivery models is now 14. The pilots are spread throughout the country and will test a variety of different delivery models including: making additional hours available through local childminders and through Forest kindergartens.

     

    @Emma_Seith

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today