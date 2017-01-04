A week in primary: 6 January 2017

Engaging with parents can be a waste of headteachers’ time, primary school leaders have warned the government. Primary headteachers’ organisation AHDS acknowledged that parental engagement was “clearly of high value and importance” but made it clear that not all parental contributions were worth listening to. Some parents have mental health problems, make spurious accusations or false statements, or gossip and complain about other children’s additional support needs, the organisation said.

Teachers of pupils with additional support needs (ASN) are not being properly supported to deal with aggressive behaviour, the EIS teaching union has claimed. When violent incidents occurred, ASN teachers were fobbed off with comments like “it’s part of the job”, said Larry Flanagan, EIS general secretary. Mr Flanagan made his comments as he warned that the principle of mainstreaming was under threat because of continuing cuts. The EIS said that it had secured £600,000 in compensation settlements for staff last year, including payouts for assault.

Trials looking at how the increase in free nursery hours will be delivered on the ground have been launched in 11 more locations, the Scottish government has announced. The total number of trials taking place to test out different delivery models is now 14. The pilots are spread throughout the country and will test a variety of different delivery models including: making additional hours available through local childminders and through Forest kindergartens.

@Emma_Seith