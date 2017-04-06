A week in primary: 7 April 2017

The Humanist Society Scotland (HSS) has ended court action over religious observance (RO) in schools after the Scottish government published revised guidance (bit.ly/SchoolsRO). The HSS welcomed advice that headteachers should ensure children’s views about their involvement in RO are considered, but stated that there was still no statutory right to opt out, as is the case in England and Wales.

Schools have seen a real-terms reduction of £489 per primary pupil since 2010, according to national figures, while spending per secondary pupil has fallen by £152 (bit.ly/ScotSpend). Scottish Labour said that the SNP had short-changed Scottish schools by more than £1 billion, but the government responded that, since 2006-07, average spending per pupil had increased by more than 10 per cent in both sectors.

Liberal Democrat education spokesman Tavish Scott has complained during a parliamentary debate that “new, streamlined [Curriculum for Excellence] advice” actually lands schools with 348 more pages of documentation. Education secretary John Swinney replied that the guidance covered the “entire curriculum experience” from five to 16, and that not all of it would be relevant to every teacher.

All 14,000 primary pupils in Renfrewshire are being asked to help Paisley’s bid to become UK City of Culture 2021 (paisley2021.co.uk). A specially commissioned children’s short story by author Ross MacKenzie, Grace’s Big Idea, is being be sent to each pupil, prompting them to nominate one thing that they like about Paisley and one idea that they want to see as part of the bid.

@TESScotland