A week in primary: 9 June 2017

A primary teacher has been issued with a reprimand by Scotland’s teaching watchdog after three cannabis plants were discovered by police in her Stonehaven home. Shona Gray initially told police she had smoked cannabis since she was 21 to help her relax and was growing it so she did not have to buy from dealers. But she later said she had lied in order to protect her son. A General Teaching Council for Scotland hearing said it was an “isolated incident” and “not at the most severe end of the spectrum”.

Chef Jamie Oliver and tennis coach Judy Murray are among those calling on the Scottish government to better protect children from junk food. They want Scottish MSPs to make the 2017 diet and obesity strategy ambitious – including making sure school meals are as healthy as possible. The UK government’s childhood obesity strategy, published last summer, was called a “missed opportunity” by campaigners.

Three Scottish pupils have won a competition to have their designs on the cover of the programme for the largest arts festival in the world. Orla Henaghen, 13, from St Peter the Apostle High, Clydebank; Helen Willder, 6, from George Watsons’ College, Edinburgh; and Tom Dolby, 8, from St Mary’s Schools, Melrose, designed cover images for the official 70th Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme, launched this week.

A new app helps to teach children about road safety by using gaming technology. The app – from the Scottish government and Road Safety Scotland – stars an alien who has crash landed in a fictional Scottish town and needs help to make his way home safely. The app is aimed at children aged between eight and 11 – a vulnerable pedestrian group.