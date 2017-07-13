A week in primary:14 July 2017

Elaine Wyllie, the Stirling primary head behind the Daily Mile exercise drive, has been named as a keynote speaker at the annual Children in Scotland conference. Also on the event’s line-up in Edinburgh on 8-9 November are Sara Rowbotham, the sexual-health worker whose evidence helped to secure prosecutions in the Rochdale child sexual exploitation scandal; chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood; and Chelsea Cameron, the Dundee teenager whose open letter to her drug-addicted parents went viral.

Research suggests PE in the UK and US overemphasises physical activity at the expense of “physical literacy”, or mastery of fundamental movement and sport skills. Matthew Hobbs, one of the Leeds Beckett University researchers behind a paper published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, also said PE was not a “silver bullet” against children’s low activity levels, and solutions should be found in the rest of the school day.

The General Teaching Council for Scotland has accredited a new one-year model of initial teacher education, in which postgraduate study will run concurrently with an induction programme. The model, developed by the University of Dundee, sparked debate on Twitter this week; some argued that it would undermine the standard two-year model, including a guaranteed induction (or probation) year of classroom experience, which has won international plaudits.

East Ayrshire Council has held an event to celebrate schools that excel at helping pupils to contend with dyslexia. Some 21 schools and specialist provisions were recognised at the third annual East Ayrshire Dyslexia-Friendly Schools Awards Ceremony.