A week in secondary: 30 June 2017

Dunoon Grammar School has been named Apps for Good UK School of the Year at a ceremony in London. The school also won the inaugural Internet of Things category for its SmartStep app: four S1 students designed bedside “smart rugs” for elderly people, which automatically turn on lights when stood on and alert a carer if someone has fallen.

An Edinburgh history teacher has been struck off after being under the influence of alcohol while at work in a school. In a separate incident at another school, Neil McLean was found to have been smelling of alcohol while in control of pupils. Meanwhile, the General Teaching Council for Scotland has published details of revised procedures for fitness-to-teach hearings, which take into account complaints that media coverage has harmed some witnesses.

The islands of Scotland are seen as the next areas that could benefit from the creation of industry-led groups to help young people prepare for and find work. The Scottish government has provided more than £1 million to establish Developing the Young Workforce Regional Groups in Orkney, Shetland and the Outer Hebrides.

Councils are preparing a campaign to oppose a radical shake-up of the way Scottish schools are run. The changes – broadly supported by secondary heads’ body School Leaders Scotland – include plans to give more funding directly to schools and to introduce up to seven “regional improvement collaboratives” to support teachers and heads. However, local authorities’ body Cosla is to write to the government warning that giving more power to heads “eroded” local democratic accountability.