Activate your selfish gene

Being selfish is a responsibility. We should put ourselves first. Doing so strengthens us to meet the needs of our lives, the people we love and those who rely on us. But how can we put our mental and physical health first when the job pulls us away from what we know is good for us?

With nationwide mergers and restructures bringing desperate uncertainty, colleges run the risk of losing the sense of community and goodwill from staff that has propped them up for a long time. For some teachers, the choice given is to submit to unreasonable demands or move on, which turns generosity (in the form of excessive unpaid working hours) into a non-negotiable expectation.

I’ve seen a number of pals leave the sector, having done a cost-benefit analysis of their career and judging that FE isn’t worth it any more. I see others who are on the brink, who don’t seem well, who are one more bollocking away from walking.

There are few smaller colleges left since the FE sector went a bit Hunger Games for the sake of improved financial efficiency. We let this happen. We all looked up nervously as the man from the Capitol stood on his podium. Schools told the Capitol to shove it. We did what we were told. We tooled up and marched blindly into the fight. Some colleges came out bigger than they went in. Some were left to die. Some are still in there, arrows fixed on their rival from the next District.

While there may well be financial benefits from area reviews – and Lord knows we need them in our “permaskint” sector – there is a lot of collateral damage. Colleagues from around the country tell me of the stress and confusion that rapid change has brought. Managers feel pressure to innovate (translation: generate more cash, get in more learners, and do so on a reduced budget). If that doesn’t go to plan, then some may accept the resulting invitation to fall on their swords; some may do so gladly.

So how can we lead a rebellion at this late stage? How can we make sure that we come first in our lives, not the job, not the stress? We can do so by saying no. We all want the best for our students, but we have to put ourselves first.

If you find yourself regularly working a 50-, 60-, 70-hour week when your contract says 37 hours, say no. If you know that the increased demands are having an impact on your health, say no. If you don’t feel valued, respected and heard, say no.

Stop thinking of your college as a sentient being that relies on you to survive. It’s not. The college doesn’t make decisions – people who work in it do. Have a peep at your contract and challenge them. Put yourself first.

Sarah Simons works in colleges and adult community education in the East Midlands, and is the director of UKFEchat @MrsSarahSimons