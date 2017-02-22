Apprenticeships: the best route to social mobility?

Apprenticeships have been portrayed as a focal point of the government’s social mobility agenda. Indeed, the theme for next month’s National Apprenticeship Week is “ladder of opportunity”, highlighting the role they play in improving the career prospects of people from different backgrounds.

The government has always been unclear about the primary purpose and goals for investment

But major research reveals that, on average, apprentices tend to be from significantly less deprived backgrounds than learners taking other qualifications in FE settings.

Among 16-18 learners at level 2, almost 46 per cent of those taking non-apprenticeship qualifications are from the most-deprived third of postcodes, compared with just 39 per cent of apprentices.

And when it comes to level 2 learners aged 19-24, the gap widens: 47 per cent of those taking non-apprenticeships are from the most deprived backgrounds – almost 9 percentage points higher than the equivalent figure for level 2 apprentices.

Professor Peter Urwin, director of the University of Westminster’s Centre for Employment Research, who carried out the study, called on politicians to ensure that reforms to technical education and apprenticeships did not “stifle” the vital role of FE.

“Apprenticeships are something of an exception, and there is an argument that radical policy changes need to ensure that the drive for high-quality technical education does not stifle the role that FE and technical education currently play as important pathways to social mobility,” he said.

The research analysed the progress made by millions of individuals over a 10-year period. Data from the former Department for Business, Innovation and Skills was matched with information from HM Revenue and Customs and the Department for Work and Pensions to track the progress of learners.

“At most levels of FE learning,” Professor Urwin writes, “for the two age groups considered, a higher proportion of FE learners are from disadvantaged/deprived backgrounds, when compared to an indication of the average [level of deprivation] for the whole of England.”

It is “not necessarily” the case that apprenticeships can be regarded as a “route to social mobility”, he adds. Apprentices have the “lowest average deprivation score” of all level 2 programmes. At level 3, 16-18 apprentices are, on average, “significantly more advantaged” than the average level of deprivation of the population as a whole.

'Unclear goals'

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said that while there was evidence that apprenticeships “improve skills to help people stay employed, support social mobility, help businesses stay successful and help to improve productivity”, the government “has always been unclear about the primary purpose and goals for investment”.

“We would like to see a pre-apprenticeship offer, perhaps as part of the Post-16 Skills Plan transition year, to help some young people make the bridge to work,” he added. “It is also important to remember that apprenticeships are not suitable for everyone, and so investment must be made into other forms of technical and professional education and training, for young people and for adults already in work.”

Earlier this month, TES revealed that research by the NUS students’ union had found that apprentices from the most disadvantaged backgrounds were being denied thousands of pounds of support available to college and university students (“Apprentices ‘treated like second-class citizens’ ”, 10 February).

This analysis reveals the crucial role that FE colleges and private providers play in providing a safety net for some of the most vulnerable young people

The latest data is part of a wider research project by Professor Urwin, commissioned by the Federation of Awarding Bodies. Chief executive Stephen Wright said: “While FE colleges and private providers rightly highlight the success of their high achievers, we should also celebrate the less appreciated role that they play in supporting the most disadvantaged young people.

“This analysis reveals the crucial role that FE colleges and private providers play in providing a safety net for some of the most vulnerable young people, supporting them to gain the skills and knowledge they require for a rewarding career and reducing the risk of them falling through provision into the Neet [not in education, employment or training] category.”

Despite being presented with the research, a Department for Education spokesperson said apprenticeships “disproportionately benefit people from lower socio-economic backgrounds”. They added that the department’s reforms of apprenticeships would “guarantee there is a high-quality route alongside further and higher education for those that would like to learn through work as well as study”.

The spokesperson said: “We want to create a country where everyone has a fair chance to go as far as their talents will take them, breaking down the barriers to social mobility that too many face. Our apprenticeship reforms will give millions a step on the ladder of opportunity, ensuring that no matter what your background, if you work hard and apply yourself, you can succeed.”

