Assessment can tell us only a quarter (or three?) of the tale

This academic year is the last time that Year 6 teachers will be asked to make a teacher assessment judgement of reading and maths.

For many, that is a representation of how little value the government places on teachers’ assessments, and shows that the whole system is being overtaken by tests. They might argue that it fails to recognise that teacher assessment is far more reliable than tests, because it’s based on a teacher’s knowledge of a child over a whole year, instead of a single snapshot.

It’s certainly tempting to see it that way. Teachers know the children they teach better than any remote examiner could possibly hope to; and we can all point to stories where perfectly capable children inexplicably score poorly on a test, whether it’s because of some tragedy occurring on the morning of the test, or simply the luck of the day. Instinct would say that teacher assessment is clearly the more useful construct.

That’s all well and good, until you consider the stakes we’re playing by. When a teacher makes an assessment and records their final judgement, they are aware that it is just as much a judgement of their own teaching ability as it is of the attainment of the child. By the time they’re a few weeks into Year 7, no primary school child cares a jot what teacher assessment grade they were given for reading, but you can guarantee that teachers and their appraisal leaders are poring over the figures with great interest.

Perfect comparison

What we really need is an easy way to compare. A subject where children are tested and also teacher assessed, but where teachers aren’t constrained by their knowledge of the test papers when making their judgements. And as luck would have it, we have one. For the past few years, key stage 2 science has provided the perfect comparison.

Let’s try a quick quiz. In 2016, what proportion of children would you imagine were working at the expected standard in Science?

a) More than three quarters

b) Around half

c) Less than one quarter?

Surprisingly, the correct answer is both A and C – depending on who you ask. According to teachers – who were required to use the very demanding statutory framework – over 80 per cent of children met the expected standard. According to the sampling tests, however, it was just 23 per cent.

Now, if we accept that tests and teacher assessment don’t assess exactly the same thing, we could argue that the two sets of results are unrelated. But really? Would anyone really go along with a discrepancy of over 50 per cent?

One of the figures has to be unreliable. Is it likely to be the low-stakes test, carried out under close supervision in schools across the country, or is it the high-stakes judgements that teachers awarded, knowing that poor outcomes could adversely affect their pay or school?

It’s quite clear that the teacher assessment figure is unreliable. As the recently-published summary of the test results points out, these assessments were based on a curriculum to which Year 6 children had been introduced only halfway through the key stage.

The truth is, it’s just further evidence that teacher assessment is unreliable when it comes to high-stakes assessment. And there’s no doubt that the stakes remain high at the end of KS2. I’ll be very glad indeed to see the back of reading and maths teacher assessment. I’d like to see the rest of it follow.

Michael Tidd is headteacher at Medmerry Primary School in West Sussex. He tweets @MichaelT1979