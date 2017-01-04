College leads way to oppose violence against women

The problem of violence against women is often seen as a uniquely female issue, while those working to tackle it are also frequently women. But at one Scottish FE institution, it is the male students who have come to the fore to take a stance on the question.

Almost 600 students and staff at Glasgow Kelvin College have pledged never to “commit, condone or remain silent about men’s violence against women in all its forms”, as part of the national White Ribbon Scotland anti-violence campaign.

The large number of signatories from the college follows an awareness-raising initiative by its students – many of them male – which started in September.

The college’s learner-engagement officer, Arlene Sweeney, arranged training for three students and three staff members to help her deliver talks, presentations and engagement sessions across the campuses for the White Ribbon campaign.

As a result of its efforts, it is the first college in Scotland to receive official White Ribbon status and students have been creating a unique logo to promote the cause further.

Working on the campaign will also be the focus of coursework for students of business and creative industries, as it has now become a key part of the college’s equalities agenda.

Campaign has 'massive impact'

Shaun McLaughlin, a second-year HND computer engineering student, said: “I was keen to be involved with it. As a man, I think the campaign targets male attitudes to violence, and unless we work against that, the issues won’t be addressed.

“The campaign has had a massive impact. It has allowed male students to have a voice in opposing violence against women.

“When we’re not part of the debate, then the fear is that people may think we accept it as a given. But that’s not the case. I think a lot of students have been relieved to be able to be part of this. And for others, it’s been a bit of a learning curve, recognising the behaviours that are at the milder end of the continuum.”

Ms Sweeney explained that the college operated in some of Scotland’s most deprived neighbourhoods and many of its students had direct experience of the consequences of domestic violence.

She told TESS: “For many people who have signed up to the pledge, this has been a very personal journey.

“The White Ribbon campaign has given a voice to our male students – a safe environment to examine their own response to violence against women and its impact, and to make their own feelings and opposition clear.

“The campaign has opened debate and discussion where students have dealt with some of the very sensitive issues, and come to an understanding and agreement of the campaign’s aims. They agree that this is not simply a ‘women’s issue’, but a challenge that every one of us must confront if we are to make a difference.”

Alan Sherry, principal of Glasgow Kelvin College, said: “The commitment of the students and Arlene to ensure that others understand the importance of signing the pledge has been inspirational and a demonstration of the importance of citizenship in the wider life of the college.

“I am immensely proud of our students and commend their hard work.”

Davy Thompson, White Ribbon Scotland campaign interim co-ordinator, hailed Glasgow Kelvin for becoming the first White Ribbon-status college in Scotland. He said: “Spreading the campaign message so wide is very much down to the hard work of our trained volunteers, of which Arlene is one, and it’s important that we recognise that.”