    Could May’s election call be bad news for FE reforms?

    FErret
    21st April 2017 at 00:00
    The announcement of a snap general election this summer has some major implications for the further education sector

    For the love of God, Theresa. FErret had barely managed to wake from a chocolate-induced coma when the news about the imminent general election in June reached his burrow. What have we done to deserve this? It’s not even two years since the bloody Ed Stone.

    And as if the inevitable barrage of campaigning weren’t enough, there are some pretty major implications for the FE sector. First, the machinery of government tends to slow to the pace of a sloth once the pre-election period of purdah kicks in. Which isn’t exactly ideal when the Department for Education is already in the process of shepherding through the biggest set of reforms to apprenticeships in aeons. Given the volte-face on the non-appearance of the register for approved providers for non-levypaying firms, civil servants seemed to be struggling enough already.

    And what of the Technical and Further Education Bill, currently making its meandering way through Parliament?

    The bill caught many by surprise when it had its first reading back in October 2016. The bulk of what it proposes has been fairly uncontentious, though. It enables the creation of a new insolvency regime for colleges and the expansion of the remit of the Institute for Apprenticeships to give it a greater role in overseeing a new structure for post-16 education in line with the skills plan.

    The bill successful negotiated its way through the various readings and report and committee stages in both houses of Parliament, and progressed to the consideration of the Lords’ amendments by MPs on Wednesday. These included one that would extend child benefit to apprentices, which the government was dead set against.

    The main risk to the bill would come if it got snarled up in the notorious “ping pong” stage, bouncing between the two houses. This could delay it receiving Royal Assent, the final stage of the process; for the bill to enter the statute book it needs to clear this hurdle before Parliament is dissolved, currently expected to be 3 May. When Tes went to press, it was not yet clear how swift this passage would be. The altogether more contentious Higher Education and Research Bill, though, could prove to be more tricky. Watch this space.

    Share your gossip, scandal and intrigue with FErret by emailing ferret@tesglobal.com

