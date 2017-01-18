Devolution puts FE at the heart of economic success

The devolution agenda will play a significant part in determining the future shape of the FE sector. The change is already underway, as demonstrated by devolution deals in places like Greater Manchester, Sheffield and the West Midlands.

All these deals contain provision for – among other measures – the devolution of the adult skills budget, which will soon be controlled by directly elected mayors. These developments are occurring concurrently with reductions in funding from central government and its associated agencies.

The implications of these changes are profound: English colleges will be increasingly dependent on their local networks, and on local government, for the delivery and funding of provision. For some English colleges there has not been a strong impetus to be locally connected, as they have historically relied on assured budgets from national government. English colleges cannot be reproached for this, but the climate is now changing and this will require a complete reassessment of where and who they connect with.

In this emerging landscape, there are many lessons that can be learned by English colleges from the experiences of Northern Ireland (where I lead Belfast Metropolitan College), Scotland and Wales. There are certainly important differences, but there are key areas where the devolved nations do seem to have emerged in a stronger position over recent years, largely because of their devolved frameworks.

Lessons to be learnt

First, all three have significantly cut the number of colleges through mergers. Since 2005, Northern Ireland’s colleges have been rationalised from 16 to six. This has reduced costs and made the sector more focused. It has also meant that collaboration has become easier, with more opportunities to coordinate activity.

With smaller numbers, a more local focus alongside local government also becomes easier for colleges, as we are included in the regional economic strategy; in turn, we are recognised as part of city solutions for economic success. Town and gown stretches very definitely to include FE colleges.

In all the devolved nations, there is a much stronger regional economic agenda, and skills feature prominently in this. While we don’t all have skills strategies, we recognise the important part that the skills agenda plays in wider conversations around economic growth and productivity.

This has been an opportunity for colleges to situate themselves at the heart of economic success, not just in the educational debate. It has made it easier to be aligned with business organisation the CBI, the Institute of Directors and chambers of commerce, and to be regarded as legitimate actors in regional economic networks.

These adjustments require colleges to be much more outward-looking and engaged with employers, politicians and local communities. While Ofsted equivalents in devolved nations are important, they are not the most important issue – sure, we want quality, but we’re also much more part of the discourse on how to make economies work and that goes way beyond focusing on teaching and learning in the classroom.

The national and political contexts within which these developments have taken place are unique, and there will certainly be challenges ahead. But the underlying principles of developing a more externally focused sector that is aligned to wider economic priorities will no doubt be increasingly important for all colleges in the years ahead.

Marie-Thérèse McGivern is a member of the Collab Group board and principal of Belfast Metropolitan College