Don’t trip over the obstacles left by Brexit

What could be more British than a long coach trip to visit your sister school in France – or Germany, or whatever other European country the modern foreign languages department has managed to build some tenuous links with? I have fond memories of European exchange trips from my own school days, as I’m sure many teachers my age do.

Yet, the future of European school partnerships has never been so uncertain. The effects of Brexit on educational collaboration is likely to remain unclear for years to come. So as things become difficult, it seems natural to ask whether international partnerships are really worth the effort. Some heads are surely already wondering if it would be better to allow them to fade away.

It’s true that while the benefits of partnering with schools overseas have long been touted, much of the “evidence” of success comes from less-than-rigorous research conducted by parties interested in developing such partnerships. This research has declared all manner of benefits, including reductions in exclusion rates and detentions, increased attendance and even raised attainment in national exams.

It is easy to pick holes in the arguments for these improvements, but what is harder to discount is anecdotal evidence from countless teachers suggesting that participation in partnership programmes increases empathy and awareness of other cultures and leads to more knowledgeable and ethical pupils.

I have observed the positive difference that partnership programmes can make. The Glasgow Malawi Leaders of Learning programme has resulted in excellent curricular collaboration between schools, while Charleston Academy’s Botswanan partnership has also yielded great results.

At my previous school, I saw at first-hand the enthusiasm with which pupils engaged in global citizenship and the rights of others through working with their partner school.

International partnerships are still worth the effort. But to make a success of them, senior leaders must manage them carefully, so they do not become a drain on everyone’s time and energy. Here’s how to do that.

Choose your partner wisely

Partnering with a rural school in a developing country might seem like an excellent way to teach students about the realities of life in a less-privileged environment, in theory. In practice, though, a partnership of this kind could be tricky if the only way to communicate with your partner teachers is by mobile phone on a Tuesday between 2am and 3am.

I am not suggesting that you should avoid partnerships with schools in less affluent areas than your own, but that you should think carefully about the logistics of any arrangement before you enter into it. Ultimately, you might find that you get more out of an educational partnership with a school that has access to broadband and a computer suite.

A good international partnership should be benefit both schools. This means that both parties must be clear from the start about their aims and what they hope to gain from working together. Initial “meetings” via phone or internet should focus on educational matters and curricular links. Setting up any kind of fundraising relationship should be saved for much further down the line, if it is to be part of the arrangement at all.

Share the joy

Sometimes, partnership programmes can become the preserve of a small clique of teachers. Do not allow this to happen. First, because it creates feelings of resentment among those less closely associated with the project, which is the last thing you want if you are hoping to get the whole school involved in your Malawi week or Chinese New Year celebrations. Second, the reliance on a few select individuals will ensure the project falls apart if those individuals leave the school. Sustainability is key and to make your project sustainable, you need to engage as many members of staff as possible.

Pick students on merit

If the only way you can establish an exchange trip to your partner school is by charging £3,000 and offering it to the rich kids, your project to develop global citizens is on ethically dodgy ground. Organise fundraising operations to ensure that everyone who wants to travel has an equal chance of going. In addition, you could tie the selection process in with achievement – although not solely academic achievement – and a volunteering initiative.

European partnerships may be in jeopardy, but there are still many opportunities to develop effective partnerships with schools in far-flung corners of the world. The British Council’s Connecting Classrooms programme is particularly helpful. By working hard to set ground rules and not rushing into anything, you can ensure a successful and sustainable programme that will benefit both your school and your long-distance partner.

John Rutter is headteacher of Inverness High School