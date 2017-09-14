The e-Sgoil is ‘a reason to come back to teaching’

A project that allows lessons to be beamed into Scottish classrooms has been described as “one of the best things” happening in Scottish education by a former education director who has conducted an independent review of the scheme.

The e-Sgoil – or e-school – based in the Western Isles became a reality at the beginning of 2016-17 to help tackle the teacher shortage, particularly in Gaelic, and to give secondary pupils in remote and rural schools a wider range of subjects.

It has helped the authority to deliver new subjects and to continue to deliver courses in the face of staff absences – a supply teacher from Dumbarton delivered chemistry lessons to pupils on Harris, for example. It has also bailed out other councils when delivery was under threat because of a lack of teachers in certain subject areas.

The e-Sgoil secured £500,000 in Scottish government funding – matched by Western Isles Council – so has a national remit.

‘Adding value’

Bruce Robertson – former education director in both Highland and Aberdeenshire – has told Tes Scotland that the scheme is something Scotland should be “hugely proud of”. The e-Sgoil was starting to bring a wider range of subjects to remote schools, but it is also of relevance to urban authorities, he said.

“This is not about replacing teachers, but adding to the value of the work of schools,” said Mr Robertson. “The issue is making sure there are a wealth of learning opportunities at your fingertips, no matter where you are.”

He believes the e-Sgoil could slow population decline and strengthen the economy by allowing more people to live, learn and work in the Western Isles.

Concerns were expressed that the virtual school might lead to a decrease in the number of teachers, but quite the opposite has happened, according to e-Sgoil headteacher Angus Maclennan. Now the school has around 10 teachers on its books, one of whom is full-time, he said.

Mr Maclennan added: “A lot of people who were anti the e-Sgoil said there was going to be fewer teachers. That’s wrong. We have added to the teaching workforce and given people a reason and an opportunity to come back into the teaching profession.” Connectivity was an issue for some schools but, with that in place, all that is needed to get a teacher into a classroom is conference software Vscene and Glow, the digital network for Scottish schools. One teacher has even delivered lessons to schools in the Western Isles from a hotel room in Glasgow while attending a family wedding. “The things we have done have not been 100 per cent successful,” said Mr Maclennan. “This is not the answer to all the problems in education – but it’s a very good tool in a box.”

He stressed that the e-Sgoil was not about online learning but about having a teacher in front of a class on a screen “interacting, encouraging, cajoling”.

An EIS teaching union spokesman said that it is best, where possible, for pupils to learn in the same classroom as their teacher, but that the e-Sgoil could be a practical solution in rural or remote areas where there might only be one or two pupils studying a subject.

The spokesman added: “This allows pupils, no matter where they live, to have access to a rich and diverse curriculum in school, which will prepare them for life after education.”

Education Scotland’s Joan Esson will present a session on the e-Sgoil at the Scottish Learning Festival in Glasgow on Wednesday from 9.30-10.15am. See bit.ly/SLFprog