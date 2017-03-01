Education research should come with a health warning

Education researchers should be compelled, like medical researchers, to be explicit about the negative “side effects” of the interventions they advocate, according to a leading academic.

The approach would help teachers to understand how methods such as phonics and policies such as parental choice might “hurt” children as well as benefit them, according to Yong Zhao, a professor of education at the University of Kansas in the US.

In China, there was a saying that “all medicine is poison at the same time”, Professor Zhao said. He argued that all too often education research ignored the fact that “what works may hurt” and focused on proving or disproving the effectiveness of an intervention – be it a policy, a programme or a teaching method.

Schools and teachers were never told that while a reading programme might teach pupils to quickly sound out words it might also make them “hate reading forever”, he said, or that a teaching method might improve test scores but reduce pupil creativity.

Professor Zhao is calling for governments and organisations that award education research grants to force educational researchers to report both the intended and unintended consequences of an intervention at the same time – just as medical researchers must.

“Educational research seems to be exclusively interested in what works, but ignores the possibility that what works may hurt at the same time,” he told TES. “When you buy a medical product, you are given information about both its effects and side effects. But such practice does not exist in education.”

‘We can push for a new way that maximises positive effects and minimises the negative’

Highlighting the side effects of education interventions would also help to curb polarised ideological debates, Professor Zhao said. He gave the example of the maths and reading wars that have been raging in the US for years over the best way to teach the subjects (see box, below).

He also questioned whether there would have been such overwhelming support for the now widely condemned No Child Left Behind policy in the US if its potential risks had been highlighted.

Often both sides of a debate are right and wrong at the same time, according to Professor Zhao (pictured, below) – with one side looking only at the effects and the other at the side effects

“If you work in education long enough, you come to see the pendulum swing: we try a new method, discover the side effects, the side effects take over and we try something new and run into the same problem,” he said. “Then we maybe go back to the old way having forgotten the side effects.

“So things go out of fashion and then they come back. But maybe if we combine them, we can push for a new way that maximises the positive effects and minimises the negative. That would be progress.”

‘Critical and reflective’

Rowena Arshad, head of the Moray House School of Education at the University of Edinburgh, agreed that education researchers had a duty to make any caveats or health warnings about their work clear.

Dr Arshad said: “University research should be about intellectual integrity, so any piece of research should be saying, ‘Here are some findings but equally here are some concerns or here are the gaps or here is the way we would do it differently.’ “If there are health warnings or caveats, they should be in there; we should be much more critical and reflective in our work.”

Walter Humes, an honorary professor at the University of Stirling who has worked in educational research for nearly four decades, said that researchers could at times be guilty of being blind to the downsides of the interventions that they were evaluating.

However, he also pointed out that it could sometimes take years for unintended consequences to emerge.

‘Researchers are disposed to look for success and sometimes they are blind to the downsides’

Professor Humes said: “A lot of educational research operates on a system of ‘let’s try this and evaluate it’. From the very beginning, the researchers, unless they are able to detach themselves from the project, are disposed to look for success and the problem is that sometimes they are blind to the downsides. That is understandable but not commendable.”

However, he warned that it was unlikely the bodies awarding research grants would be able to help researchers to see the side effects of interventions as they were often under political pressure to deliver results. Instead, he called on education researchers to “be braver challenging government assumptions about what research can provide”.

