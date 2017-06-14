Everyday racism must not be part of teachers’ lives

The teaching workforce in Scotland remains predominantly white, female and monolingual, and this profile has remained fairly constant over the years. Scottish government statistics for teachers in 2016 record that 94 per cent were white UK, white British or white other, 1 per cent minority ethnic and 5 per cent not disclosed – with little variation among sectors. These demographics do not match the increasing diversity of pupils found in Scottish classrooms.

It could be argued that the demographics should not matter, provided we are improving each teacher’s understanding and ability to adapt to the diversities in their classroom. However, research shows that teachers repeatedly report a lack of confidence in tackling racism or recognising how subtle forms of racial inequalities might be occurring. Many still indicate that they do not feel well-equipped to support multilingual pupils.

Would the presence of a more diverse workforce assist? A large scale study by Egalite, Kisida and Winters, which reported in 2015, followed the progress of 2.9 million public school pupils in Florida over a seven-year period, and examined the test scores of the pupils in relation to teacher ethnicity. The researchers adjusted their calculations taking into account categories that might impact on attainment, such as pupil poverty status, proficiency in English, teacher quality and gender.

They concluded that when there was ethnic or colour congruence between teacher and pupil, the pupil test scores went up marginally as compared to other years. They found the impact on results was most pronounced in primary schools and for pupils labelled as most “low-performing”. Some might argue that this single study in the US is not applicable in Scotland – but we cannot ignore the findings.

A recent Runnymede Trust and National Union of Teachers survey of more than 1,000 black and minority ethnic teachers found that they faced everyday forms of micro-aggressions, leaving them feeling isolated, unsupported and excluded; some are choosing to leave the profession owing to racism.

The findings were similar to a report by the NASUWT teaching union, which took views from their black and minority ethnic members (including teachers in Scotland). And the submission by the Coalition of Racial Equality and Rights to the Scottish Parliament Education and Skills Committee’s current enquiry into teacher workforce planning for Scotland’s schools stresses the need to tackle the “benign racism” faced by BME teachers already in the system.

It is very difficult in the face of homogeneity to be different. It is easier to conform, hide, be silent and “fit in”. I would suggest that many BME teachers are likely to adopt a strategy to get on with their work, rather than draw attention to themselves because of their difference.

In 2012, working with the EIS, Scotland’s largest teaching union, I emailed all members who identified themselves as BME to come forward to share their experiences as BME teachers. I particularly wanted to talk about enabling opportunities, what they saw as barriers for promotion and progression, as well as general experiences in schools.

Eight teachers from across Scotland came forward. Interviews took place, lasting up to an hour and a half each. The teachers talked about “being different” and, while they attempted to blend in, their experiences forced them to acknowledge their difference.

Hoda had just completed her probationary year. She wore a hijab and was therefore signalling not just colour difference, but that she was of a particular faith group.

Hoda started her probationary year with enthusiasm and brimming with confidence to begin her new career as a primary teacher. Her placement started well but a few weeks in, she began to feel uncomfortable. She was unable to identify the source of her unease. Hoda reported that she was told by teachers in the school that they could not understand her accent. Hoda was born and brought up in the UK.

Noor, a secondary teacher, described the types of throwaway insensitive comments that demonstrate racist and ignorant attitudes lurking just below the surface, saying: “We have students from Pakistan, India, Syria, Russia...we have quite a mix in the classroom and there have been terminologies used in the classroom, colleagues have said things like, ‘oh, I think I am coming into a refugee camp’ when they come into the classroom.”

Refusing to be pigeonholed

Abdel shared how he was expected to advise on all matters “ethnic”: “One of the senior managers, one of the deputes, comes up to me and says, ‘I need to speak to you. Apparently, you are the guy to talk to. Mohammed, Ibrahim and Miriam are absent today. Apparently you know why.’ Abdel did not know Mohammed, Ibrahim or Miriam.

Abdel took over 10 years to obtain a permanent position. He is currently on four days a week. He has spent most of his time on supply or fixed-term contracts. Given the shortage of male teachers, this is a surprising situation. Abdel feels he does not “fit in”. He has often refused to be pigeonholed as the Asian male teacher who can be an interpreter or provide pastoral care to misbehaving Asian boys.

Amy talks of her Polish colleague who was asked by a pupil, “Why do you work here? You’re Polish, you should be picking berries.” When the colleague spoke to another member of staff, they were told, “Our kids say racist things but they are not racist.” Lack of peer support, understanding and action creates an ethos that shouts to Amy and her colleague that they are different and no-one really cares.

Vicky, a young teacher of mixed heritage, adopts a longer-term strategy. “I have become a bit immune to people and their ignorance, possibly, and discomfort in talking about diversity,” she says. “And as I have gotten older, I am realising that the conversation on equalities is taking longer.”

We must stop talking about everyday forms of racism as the unintended or random acts of ignorance. Until these daily forms of micro-invalidations and misrecognition are both acknowledged and discussed, it is highly unlikely that Hoda, Noor, Abdel or Amy are going to encourage other BME people to enter the profession.

Dr Rowena Arshad is head of University of Edinburgh’s Moray House School of Education