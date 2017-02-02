    Excuse at the ready if apprentice goal missed

    FErret
    3rd February 2017 at 00:00
    London boroughs have spoken out against a new rule that will put them under pressure to increase their creation of apprenticeships by more than 570 per cent

    Given the political consensus on the importance of apprenticeships, few public bodies seem to be willing to put their heads above the parapet to voice concerns that this particular form of work-based learning might not actually be the be-all and end-all.

    But it seems that confirmation last month of the targets for the public sector has been enough to tip London’s local authorities over the edge.

    Let’s recap: apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon unveiled a target of creating an additional 200,000 apprenticeships in public sector organisations by 2020, through the requirement that at least 2.3 per cent of the workforce in England’s public bodies should be apprentices.

    The new duty, which will apply to organisations with more than 250 employees, will start on 1 April, as part of the Enterprise Act 2016.

    While 2.3 per cent sounds teeny in the grand scheme of things, London boroughs reckon that the change means they will be put under pressure to increase their creation of apprenticeships by more than 570 per cent.

    Lobby group London Councils says that the new public sector targets will lead to the boroughs, which have created an average of 690 apprenticeships per year since 2009, being burdened with collectively delivering 4,674 per year. Quite an increase.

    The body is particularly exercised about the fact that schools have been included in local authorities’ share of the target, which has pretty much doubled the number of apprentices the capital’s councils are required to lay on – despite the fact that councils aren’t responsible for recruitment decisions at these schools. The targets are “completely unrealistic”, reckons Peter John, London Councils’ executive member for business and skills, who added: “Imposing unachievable targets in order to shift the blame on to [local] authorities if the government fails to meet its own standards is unfair and unacceptable.”

    Given the difficulties of increasing the take-up of apprenticeships in London compared with other parts of the country over the past few years, it seems that the goodwill to support the government’s push to create 3 million apprenticeships by the time of the next election is starting to run dry.

    Share your gossip, scandal and intrigue with FErret by emailing ferret@tesglobal.com

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today