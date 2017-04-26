FE = fond emotion? Sector’s MPs are in a rad bromance

Now the reality of an imminent general election is sinking in, FErret is starting to feel increasingly morose. Largely about the potential end of a touching bromance that has blossomed across the political divide.

In the volatile environment of the Commons, the relationships that capture the public imagination tend to be defined more by intense rivalry and bitter enmity. Think Disraeli vs Gladstone; Churchill vs Chamberlain; Miliband vs Miliband. But since Theresa May came to power, FE has been blessed with two passionate advocates for the sector who display a welcome amount of mutual respect.

Step forward apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon and his shadow, Gordon Marsden. Their meet-cute was when they were placed in opposition by their party leaders, but the relationship really began to flourish during the passage of the Technical and Further Education (TEF) Bill through Parliament.

During the third sitting of the bill back in November, Marsden paid tribute to Halfon’s “distinguished record in championing apprenticeships”, adding: “I am entirely confident that the principle of everything he has said today is very close to his heart – it is not always close to every minister’s heart, but I think it is in his case.” In response, Halfon thanked Marsden: “He is kind about me and it is good to be opposing someone who also cares passionately.”

At various points since he was appointed last summer, Halfon has paid compliments to his “thoughtful” opposite number, on one occasion pointing out: “I have great respect for him and am pleased to face him across the dispatch box.”

Marsden, too, has continued to return the favour, even going to far as to thank Halfon for his “conviviality and the constructive way he responded to us” during discussions on the bill.

Gentlemen, FErret salutes you for setting such a respectful tone. And a small request to whoever ends up leading the Conservatives and Labour after the general election: please can we keep them?