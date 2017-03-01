    Fiery arguments fuelled by our dodgy heating

    Steve Eddison
    9th March 2017 at 00:00
    Tropical atmosphere: an overheated classroom leads to raised tempers
    It’s hardly surprising that children combust in the classroom when the temperature alternates between arctic and tropical, writes one teacher

    Teachers who can’t stand the heat should get out of the classroom. Mind you, until five minutes ago everything was calm. No one was arguing, no threats were being made and nobody was sitting under a table refusing to come out. The day was slipping uneventfully to a conclusion, which is as much as a primary teacher covering a colleague’s class can wish for.

    Then we entered that treacherous time zone between tidying stuff away and going home, and things got heated.

    It is ironic that fiery confrontations can often be attributed indirectly to our school heating arrangements.

    Our ultra-efficient, environmentally friendly, state-of-the-art, computer-controlled, under-floor system has one distinct disadvantage. It is remotely operated by an alien life-form who is intent (for purposes of future colonisation) on testing human discomfort to the limit.

    This morning the heating was set to 10 below hypothermia. I entered the classroom like Captain Oates walking into a blizzard; prepared to sacrifice myself for the greater good of human learning.

    The heating is run by an alien intent on testing human discomfort to the limit

    Three hours later, it was like teaching in the Waterlily House at Kew Gardens. Plants unable to survive outside of the Amazon rainforest flourished in a tropical classroom, steaming with damp children gathered in after a rainy playtime. By mid-afternoon, heat and humidity levels were at maximum discomfort, prompting Jordan to announce that he was “sweating like a pig”. To illustrate this (and to prompt concerns about childhood obesity) he removed his jumper and shirt. By the time I persuaded him to put the latter garment back on, every surface had sprouted sweaters.

    And because uniforms are called uniforms for a reason, the difficulties associated with reuniting grey jumpers and rightful owners cannot be overestimated.

    In some respects, a hot classroom is not necessarily a bad thing. One positive is that it can make children feel less inclined to take advantage of a cover teacher. But the line between heat-related lethargy and heat-inspired fractiousness is a fine one. By home time, sweltering discomfort has given rise to disagreements over jumper ownership, some of which spontaneously combust into minor conflagrations.

    Jordan and Jeremiah try to resolve their dispute by tug of war. Efforts to establish a cooling-off period (calm words, cold reason) prove as effective as putting out a forest fire with a bottle of Evian and a damp tea towel.

    I briefly consider fighting fire with fire and raising my voice in anger. But that would be like pouring oil on to the chip pan. In the end, I decide I have to let their argument burn itself out. There is no alternative. Well there is but I’m not sure it constitutes acceptable use of a school fire extinguisher.

    Steve Eddison teaches at Arbourthorne Community Primary School in Sheffield

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today