Give us real change or stop wasting our time

There are some striking moments in Lucy Crehan’s Cleverlands: the secrets behind the success of the world’s education superpowers. The author spent time in five of the world’s most successful school systems – in terms of Programme for International Student Assessment results – looking for patterns and clues. It is a fascinating read and, regardless of your opinions of Pisa, it should appeal to those with an interest in curricular change. What strikes me most, however, is that amongst those systems, there are characteristics that we in Scotland hold dear.

Indeed, there are moments that raise a smile, considering the transformation that we are attempting: performance standards mainly used in the classroom; an outcomes-based approach to assessment; attempts to create an increasingly more research-aware profession.

So it’s all the more frustrating that we seem to be struggling to implement our flagship Curriculum for Excellence.

The obligatory stop in Finland reminds us of the good stuff going on there but also highlights why teachers, and education, are so much more respected in that country. Finland is a country of only 5 million: they were determined to utilise the talent of all citizens and so developed a system to support that. Scotland should take note.

while we can never replicate the systems we most admire, there are undoubtedly models that can provide us with ideas and aspirations

Finnish teachers have complete autonomy and decide to teach using strategies underpinned by research. The research they conduct together allows them to reach those decisions through collaboration. And here’s the thing: despite having the freedom to choose what and how they teach, they all teach in very similar ways. This is because they have come to understand the most effective ways to teach. All children have similar high-quality classroom experiences.

So, while we can never replicate the systems we most admire, there are undoubtedly models that can provide us with ideas and aspirations. We are currently trying to shoehorn an exciting new curriculum into a set of structures unable or unwilling to accept it. We seem unwilling to waver from the same rigid timetabling in secondary school to allow any leeway or freedom to innovate. We seem unwilling to take research seriously.

Cleverlands reminds us that we have the ability to change education systems if we really want to. But if we are to truly implement a creative curriculum that wants us to work in cross-curricular ways, we need to change the structures. Otherwise, dump the idea. If we are to truly develop a research-savvy profession, give us the time and resources to do that. Otherwise, dump the idea.

Great ideas that are poorly supported set us up for failure. If we don’t have time, then we don’t have time to waste – so let’s stop wasting it.

Kenny Pieper is a teacher of English in Scotland