How can I manage my class as a supply teacher?

Managing a class of unknown children when you have no knowledge of individual needs, or names, is tricky. The ability to overcome that, to manage a group of children, as they become aware that their regular teacher is nowhere to be seen, is a unique skill. Here are some crowdsourced tips from our Monday evening #behaviourchat on Twitter.

1 Clear rules

Assuming that you have a copy of the school rules, spend 10 minutes reinforcing these and setting out your high expectations. Children need to feel secure in their boundaries and you need to establish yourself as class teacher in a very short space of time.

2 Be visible

You’re there for the day at least, so make yourself known to the children. Have a wander through the school grounds during breaktimes. Speak to the children, get to know them, or even eat your lunch with them. Informal chats will support any relationships you may develop with the children.

3 Set up simple routines

For example, meeting and greeting the children as they enter the classroom, having pencils and books ready or 10 minutes for tidy-up time. By the end of your day, the children will have settled into this.

4 Filler activities

As you aren’t aware of abilities, lessons can be pitched incorrectly, so you may find time on your hands. If not filled correctly, this can descend into low-level behaviour or worse. Fill these times with activities, such as maths challenges or whole-class word searches.