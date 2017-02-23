How can I resolve conflicts between parents and teachers?

Parents and teachers should be partners in a child’s education, but too often there’s conflict. So what do you do when things go sour?

An understanding of each other and possible reasons for conflict are the foundation of successful conflict resolution. For example, control can be a reason for conflict. Some parents want to control what happens within the classroom just as teachers want to influence what happens in the home setting. This is where different values or perceptions of the child can become a source of trouble.

So if you find yourself in conflict with a parent, your first step is discussion – not about a specific incident, but wider issues about values and the child in question. What do they want for their child and what do they believe their child needs? How do those compare with your own aims and perceptions?

Once a relationship has been built on an understanding of each other and the communication channels are open, take care to ensure that messages are conveyed sensitively and carefully.

Children behave differently at home

It is also important not to talk about rights or wrongs. Children might behave differently at home, meaning a parent could have a genuine reason for seeing a situation differently. Both sides need to be prepared to trust the other; supporting evidence can help that process.

This can’t be half-hearted. You need to genuinely be interested in the opinion of the other person. Listen really carefully to their viewpoint and revisit throughout the conversation.

For parent-teacher relationships to thrive, information should be exchanged frequently, with both parties willing to compromise.

Tracey Lawrence is assistant headteacher and specialist leader of education in social, emotional and mental health at Danemill Primary School in Leicester