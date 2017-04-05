Register
    How can you best support children who regularly need step-by-step instructions?

    Tracey Lawrence
    7th April 2017 at 01:00
    ‘Now and next’ boards offer a visual cue to silence the continually asked question, ‘What’s happening next?’

    What is important here is finding a way to manage the child’s needs, while also being able to teach, support others and utilise yourself in the best way to the benefit of all.

    A wide range of resources are available to support children who regularly need step-by-step instructions. A “now and next” board is one such example.

    While they do take time to set up, you will reap the benefits of having a well-supported child – as well as the time this frees up.

    How to make a board

    To create a now-and-next board, take a simple sheet of paper (it can be laminated for longevity); in the “now” section, state the activity that you are expecting the child to complete. For the “next” part, simply include what the pupil should do next. Doing this enables you to use short and direct speech; it also provides the child a with visual representation of what will be happening.

    You could also link this board to an image-based timetable displayed within your classroom. This should give the child a longer view of what is happening on a daily basis.

    Set it up in the morning with the children and allow an opportunity to discuss what is happening during the day. Ask a child to stick on the appropriate pictures (they’ll love this). Then, after each of the day’s activities are completed, remove the activity from your visual timetable. This will avoid having to be continually asked the question: “What’s happening next?”

    This technique also promotes independence among children. For those pupils who continue to ask what is happening next regardless, provide a non-verbal communication resource that you can easily use to identify the “next” to them.

    Two more techniques

    Teachers discussing on Twitter how to best support children who regularly need step-by-step instructions had other suggestions for supporting children. One advised writing a list of tasks that need to be completed, so that children could see for themselves. Another suggested in-ear coaching techniques, employing software similar to that used for observing and coaching teachers in the classroom.

    Tracey Lawrence is assistant headteacher and specialist leader of education in social, emotional and mental health at Danemill Primary School in Leicester

