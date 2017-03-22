How can you use fiddle toys and chewelry to support children in your classroom?

Both of these resources are designed to help children to self-regulate, whether by focusing their attention, minimising their anxiety or even just satisfying their desire to chew something.

Distracted or anxious children, and those who are constantly chewing their jumper, are easy to spot as a teacher. And you can spend a lot of learning time reminding them of expectations, or trying to tear them away from their sleeve after the pleas of parents who are spending excessive amounts on replacing school uniform. Both fiddle toys and chewelry provide the opportunity for movement that many children need and which, for some, is integral to their development. If movement can be directed, it can enhance their learning opportunities.

Enhancing safety

Chewelry is not only great for supporting children with anxiety but can actually enhance safety. Some children want to chew items such as buttons, wooden pencils or even batteries. By swapping in chewelry, you are providing a safe way for children to satisfy their need to chew.

With either option there is a clear process to go through. First, identify the difficulty. Second, identify the outcome: what are you aiming to achieve by using this resource?

Third, implementation: this will be bespoke. You are finding an individual resource for a child. Ensure that you don’t get the first fiddle toy or piece of chewelry that you see. Make a balanced choice based on what is appropriate for the child in question. Finally, measure the impact that this has on the child’s ability to self-regulate and share your findings.

Fiddle toys and chewelry may not be your magic wand. But they are another strategy that supports some children and the choice of what works is individual, much like with any other behaviour strategy.

Tracey Lawrence is assistant headteacher and specialist leader of education in social, emotional and mental health at Danemill Primary School in Leicester