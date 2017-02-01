    How do I stop children ‘fussing’?

    Tracey Lawrence
    3rd February 2017 at 00:00
    There are routines that you can establish to stop learning opportunities being wasted
    Children can 'fuss' for a variety of reasons, and time is often wasted by pupils worrying about things unnecessarily, says this behaviour expert

    Here’s how you can stop children's "fussing" affecting your lessons:

    1. Don’t use soothing phrases

    Sometimes we think that soothing phrases, such as “Don’t worry about it” will support a child to be less anxious. But that can often fuel anxiety because, regardless of the soothing you provide, a child cannot have the same perception of a problem as you. As adults, we have the advantage of being able to put a problem or worry into perspective. The majority of our children are unable to do this.

    2. Have equipment ready

    There are routines that you can put in place to minimise wasted learning opportunities. Children can waste time simply looking for equipment, so cut that by having a whiteboard, pen and rubber in a pack to hand out when needed. Assign monitors to check the pens to make sure they all work and have lids.

    3. Provide an activity

    At transition times, have an activity ready for the children to complete within a set time. It will give them an immediate focus and give you time to check in with dinner staff, other members of staff or parents. In a lesson, be aware of the clock and ensure children have time to pack up before the bell rings.

    4. Mind your language

    Giving clear instructions and using shorter sentences can help to focus children in your classroom. As they come in, greet them with short statements, such as “Take your coat off” and “Sit on the carpet ready for maths”. You’re more likely to get the behaviours you desire rather than an escalation of anxiety.

    Tracey Lawrence is assistant headteacher and specialist leader of education in social, emotional and mental health at Danemill Primary School, Leicester

    Want to ask a question? Send your queries to Tracey @behaviourteach and join her for a weekly Twitter chat on Mondays during term time from 8-8.30pm by following the #behaviourchat hashtag

